The newest gameplay mode in Genshin Impact tasks players with taking on complex card duels against NPCs, playable characters, and even their friends. Genius Invokation TCG is certainly a fun time for players seeking something different, but it can also be quite complicated due to the massive number of different cards players need to learn about.

One of the card types that are essential to any player’s success in Genius Invokation TCG is support cards. These fall under the larger action cards category and grant players unique effects that will help them find greater success in battle.

What are support cards in Genius Invokation TCG?

Among the many different types of cards that players will utilize when playing a match of Genius Invokation TCG are support cards, which can be played in the Support Zone and grant players special buffs or abilities that will help them see victory. Potential effects include healing their active characters, helping players perform moves for fewer Elemental Die, and granting players access to more cards.

Some support cards are single-use, which means that they will be played and then vanish, while others will stay in the Support Zone and grant support for the entirety of a game. Up to four support cards can be in the Support Zone at any time and they don’t conflict with any other cards which means that players should certainly ensure they have some in their deck to utilize in battle.

10 best support cards in Genshin Impact

There are quite a few different support cards that players can choose from, but many of them are too costly or grant effects that simply aren’t worth it. More cards are sure to arrive in the future, but the current best support cards in Genius Invokation TCG are as follows.

Knights Of Favonius Library: When played, this support card allows players to select any amount of elemental dice to reroll.

When played, this support card allows players to select any amount of elemental dice to reroll. Liben: The Liben support card is quite powerful and allows players to collect their unused Elemental Dice during the End Phase. Up to one Elemental Dice of each element type may be claimed. During any Action Phase after this card has been played and three Elemental Dice have been kept because of it, the Liben card will then cause players to draw two cards, create two Omni Element Dice, and then be discarded.

The Liben support card is quite powerful and allows players to collect their unused Elemental Dice during the End Phase. Up to one Elemental Dice of each element type may be claimed. During any Action Phase after this card has been played and three Elemental Dice have been kept because of it, the Liben card will then cause players to draw two cards, create two Omni Element Dice, and then be discarded. Katheryne: When the Katheryne card is utilized, players can switch from their active character to another character and it will only be considered a Fast Action instead of a Combat Action. This means that they can perform more actions rather than their turn ending immediately.

When the Katheryne card is utilized, players can switch from their active character to another character and it will only be considered a Fast Action instead of a Combat Action. This means that they can perform more actions rather than their turn ending immediately. Liyue Harbor Wharf: Players can draw two cards during the End Phase of a round twice throughout a game after playing the Liyue Harbor Wharf card.

Players can draw two cards during the End Phase of a round twice throughout a game after playing the Liyue Harbor Wharf card. Jade Chamber: This card ensures that two of the Elemental Dice that are rolled by a player will always match the active characters’ elemental type.

