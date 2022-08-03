Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘Y’

Wordle is a game that can be both relaxing and challenging at the same time, depending on what kind of player you are. The goal is always the same: find the secret word before the six attempts run out. The only clues are the letters of the words that were tried before.
There are many possible strategies to help players achieve good results. One of the most common is to try words with mostly vowels on the first few attempts. Since the alphabet has five vowels and they tend to be present in most of the words used, figuring out which ones are part of the right answer is good for narrowing down the following possibilities.
Another strategy some players choose to use when they don’t want to spend a lot of time thinking about each try is to use as many different letters as possible on each try. Using a final attempt or two in a kind of anagram game, rearranging letters that have already been tested. It can be risky as the right answer may contain repeated letters.
Players who would like to try this idea can start by guessing this sequence of words that use the main letters of the alphabet and leave two guesses for the end: ‘FAINT’, ‘CHEVY’, ‘SWORD’, and ‘PLUMB’.
If you’ve spent a lot of guesswork and only found that the correct answer starts with ‘Y’, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘Y’, sorted alphabetically so that you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words starting with ‘Y’ to try on Wordle
- yabby
- yacht
- yacks
- yaffs
- yager
- yages
- yagis
- yahoo
- yaird
- yamen
- yamun
- yangs
- yanks
- yapok
- yapon
- yappy
- yarak
- yards
- yarer
- yarns
- yauds
- yauld
- yaups
- yawed
- yawey
- yawls
- yawns
- yawps
- yclad
- yeahs
- yeans
- yearn
- years
- yeast
- yecch
- yechs
- yechy
- yeesh
- yeggs
- yelks
- yells
- yelps
- yenta
- yente
- yerba
- yerks
- yeses
- yetis
- yetts
- yeuks
- yeuky
- yield
- yikes
- yills
- yince
- yipes
- yirds
- yirrs
- yirth
- ylems
- yobbo
- yobby
- yocks
- yodel
- yodhs
- yodle
- yogas
- yogee
- yoghs
- yogic
- yogin
- yogis
- yoked
- yokel
- yokes
- yolks
- yolky
- yomim
- yomps
- yonic
- yonis
- yonks
- yoofs
- yores
- young
- yourn
- yours
- youse
- youth
- yowed
- yowes
- yowie
- yowls
- yowza
- yuans
- yucas
- yucca
- yucch
- yucks
- yucky
- yuked
- yukes
- yukky
- yulan
- yules
- yummy
- yupon
- yuppy
- yurta
- yurts
- yuzus
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.