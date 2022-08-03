Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘Y’

Wordle is a game that can be both relaxing and challenging at the same time, depending on what kind of player you are. The goal is always the same: find the secret word before the six attempts run out. The only clues are the letters of the words that were tried before.

There are many possible strategies to help players achieve good results. One of the most common is to try words with mostly vowels on the first few attempts. Since the alphabet has five vowels and they tend to be present in most of the words used, figuring out which ones are part of the right answer is good for narrowing down the following possibilities.

Another strategy some players choose to use when they don’t want to spend a lot of time thinking about each try is to use as many different letters as possible on each try. Using a final attempt or two in a kind of anagram game, rearranging letters that have already been tested. It can be risky as the right answer may contain repeated letters.

Players who would like to try this idea can start by guessing this sequence of words that use the main letters of the alphabet and leave two guesses for the end: ‘FAINT’, ‘CHEVY’, ‘SWORD’, and ‘PLUMB’.

If you’ve spent a lot of guesswork and only found that the correct answer starts with ‘Y’, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘Y’, sorted alphabetically so that you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘Y’ to try on Wordle

yabby

yacht

yacks

yaffs

yager

yages

yagis

yahoo

yaird

yamen

yamun

yangs

yanks

yapok

yapon

yappy

yarak

yards

yarer

yarns

yauds

yauld

yaups

yawed

yawey

yawls

yawns

yawps

yclad

yeahs

yeans

yearn

years

yeast

yecch

yechs

yechy

yeesh

yeggs

yelks

yells

yelps

yenta

yente

yerba

yerks

yeses

yetis

yetts

yeuks

yeuky

yield

yikes

yills

yince

yipes

yirds

yirrs

yirth

ylems

yobbo

yobby

yocks

yodel

yodhs

yodle

yogas

yogee

yoghs

yogic

yogin

yogis

yoked

yokel

yokes

yolks

yolky

yomim

yomps

yonic

yonis

yonks

yoofs

yores

young

yourn

yours

youse

youth

yowed

yowes

yowie

yowls

yowza

yuans

yucas

yucca

yucch

yucks

yucky

yuked

yukes

yukky

yulan

yules

yummy

yupon

yuppy

yurta

yurts

yuzus

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.