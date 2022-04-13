How to solve Wordle puzzle 298: Words with ‘U’ in the middle

Trying to figure out what vowels are in the day’s Wordle is one of the most difficult parts of the simple game. There are five vowels, not including “Y,” that users can guess, and sometimes words will only feature one of them. When this happens, it becomes even more challenging to try and figure out where that one vowel goes.

In Wordle #298, users will be up against a challenge exactly like this. The Wordle features a “U” in the middle of the word, which isn’t the most common of structures that players will come across. Luckily, there is a long laundry list of five-letter words that feature a “U” in the middle. Most of the words are fairly common in the English language, so users should be familiar with a majority of them.

Below, users can see those words. It should be noted, the Wordle for puzzle 298 is included on this list, so if players don’t want to be spoiled, they shouldn’t be looking.

Abuse

Abuzz

Adult

Agues

Agura

Alula

Alums

Alure

Amuck

Amuse

Baulk

Blunt

Blurb

Blush

Chunk

Clues

Count

Court

Doubt

Dough

Druid

Drums

Fault

Fauna

Feuds

Fluff

Flump

Flung

Flush

Hound

Hours

Mouse

Nouns

Pause

Reuse

Round

Snuck

Snuff

Stump

Stung

Tough

Usurp

Young

There is a wide variety of different letters that make up five-letter words with a “U” in the middle. While this list doesn’t feature every single five-letter with a “U” in the middle of it, it does make up the most common that are heard within the English language. All of the words on this list are also confirmed to be accepted by Wordle. This means that players need to be careful pressing “Enter” on any of the words they type in from this list. If they accidentally submit a word from the list, Wordle will count that as a guess.

As users might have seen, a solid amount of the words have an “O” preceding the “U.” So if players know there’s only one vowel in the Wordle, being “U,” then they can already cut many of the five-letter words from the list out.

If players are truly struggling with Wordle puzzle 298, they should be focusing on letters like “H,” “L,” “K,” and “G.” These letters will allow users to narrow down the word enough that they should be able to guess it correctly within their six guesses.