Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘MI’

Wordle may seem like just a play on words, but its simplicity and ease of sharing have made it an internet sensation recently. Wordle was so successful that it was even bought by the New York Times. And along with the success came many variants for players to try.

There are many possible strategies to use in Wordle to try to find out what the secret word of the day is. Some players like to discover where all the vowels are or experiment with as many letters as possible on the first few tries. These ideas can decrease the chances of you hitting the correct word in the first alternative, which would be a great achievement, but no way of playing is without flaws.

Regardless of your strategy, you can run into difficulties sometimes, like when you can only find the first letters of the word and you’re running out of attempts. If your secret word starts with the letters “MI,” but you don’t know how to proceed, we have the right list to help you not lose your winning streak. Here are some five-letter words starting with “MI,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘MI’ to try on Wordle

MIAOU

MIAOW

MIASM

MIAUL

MICAS

MICHE

MICKY

MICRA

MICRO

MIDDY

MIDGE

MIDIS

MIDST

MIENS

MIFFS

MIFFY

MIGGS

MIGHT

MIKED

MIKES

MIKRA

MIKVA

MILCH

MILDS

MILER

MILES

MILIA

MILKS

MILKY

MILLE

MILLS

MILOS

MILPA

MILTS

MILTY

MIMED

MIMEO

MIMER

MIMES

MIMIC

MINAE

MINAS

MINCE

MINCY

MINDS

MINED

MINER

MINES

MINGY

MINIM

MINIS

MINKE

MINKS

MINNY

MINOR

MINTS

MINTY

MINUS

MIRED

MIRES

MIREX

MIRID

MIRIN

MIRKS

MIRKY

MIRTH

MIRZA

MISDO

MISER

MISES

MISOS

MISSY

MISTS

MISTY

MITER

MITES

MITIS

MITRE

MITTS

MIXED

MIXER

MIXES

MIXUP

MIZEN

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and are sure to give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer in most cases. These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task, but if you’re ever stuck, you can always look for the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).