Where to find Black Passion Lily in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s most essential gameplay aspects is collecting resources. Advancing in the game is impossible without it and players who stock up on resources will find that they are ready to go when tasked with collecting or crafting any material.

Since the second major update of Disney Dreamlight Valley was released, many players have been seeking the Black Passion Lily flower.

This resource is a necessity in Wall-E’s level 10 friendship quest and players will thus need to know how to attain them if they are hoping to maximize their relationship with the shy robot and attain his adorable backpack as a reward.

Obtaining flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fairly simple task as long as players know where to look. However, there is quite a lengthy list of flowers available for players to collect, so figuring out where to find one specific flower can be a bit difficult.

Black Passion Lily location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As is also the case with every other flower in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Black Passion Lily is exclusively found in one biome. This biome is the Frosted Heights, which can only be entered through another unlockable biome. Thus, players can only unlock the Frosted Heights after they have first unlocked the Forest of Valor.

Black Passion Lily can be found anywhere around the wintery biome and should be fairly easy to locate due to the bright white coat of snow that always covers this biome.

Flowers can be difficult to locate in other biomes due to the green color of the grass that covers most of them being almost identical to the stems on flowers, but this issue is not present in the ever-wintery biome of Frosted Heights.

The other variants of the Passion Lily, which are the Green Passion Lily, Red Passion Lily, Blue Passion Lily, and White Passion Lily, also grow in Frosted Heights. Players will want to specifically be on the lookout for those that have black petals.

Black Passion Lily can be sold for 79 Star Coins at any of Goofy’s Stalls around the valley. They may also be one of the three items that are chosen as a character’s favorite for the day, can be utilized to craft furniture items at any crafting station, or may arise as a required quest item.