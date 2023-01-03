When will snow leave GTA 5 Online?

The streets of the city of Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto Online, the online universe of GTA V, have been different since mid-December thanks to the Festive Season update, which added snow to the game in order to celebrate the end of the year.

The Festive Season and the snow, in particular, gave a fresh breath of air to GTA Online by not only modifying the visuals of the game, but also adding new tasks such as the snowmen hunt, in which players can earn the unique and special The Snowman outfit, in case they find and destroy all the snowmen that are spawned in San Andreas.

Just like in real life, the holidays have ended, and the Festive Season will eventually be removed from GTA Online. Don’t worry, though: you still have some time to enjoy the snow until Rockstar Games patch the game.

When does snow leave GTA Online?

An official Rockstar article has implied that the Festive Season will end on Jan. 12, which is a Thursday. This is the day that Rockstar usually rolls out updates for GTA Online. Should that be confirmed, the snow would be removed after Jan. 11.

“The eggnog may have soured, but the rare Los Santos snowfall and holiday-themed festivities are still going strong in Southern San Andreas,” the article reads. “Through January 11: take out The Gooch stalking the streets and receive The Gooch Mask; Hear those sleigh bells ring and destroy all 25 Snowmen collectibles to earn an extra GTA$125K and The Snowman outfit; Get in the middle of the action atop Weazel Plaza and neutralize your targets to get your hands on the new WM 29 Pistol; Establishing peace on the rooftop will also earn you the Season’s Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk II.”

Have you not explored San Andreas while it’s snowing? Don’t lose this opportunity in the coming days, or you’ll have to wait until the next December arrives.