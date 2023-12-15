How to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Netflix

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to play on Netflix, having joined the streaming service’s growing mobile game section.

If you are thinking about taking on the classic GTA trilogy via Netflix but aren’t sure how to do so, keep reading, as we are going to be looking at how to access the games on your smartphone or tablet.

Where to find Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Netflix

You need to have the Netflix app on your smartphone or tablet before you can get access to the GTA trilogy through Netflix. The good news is that you can get the app on an Android devices via the Google Play Store and on Apple devices, including the iPhone, via the App Store.

You can find the links to the Netflix app on the App Store and Google Play below:

Once you have the app installed, open it up, and you should be able to see a section called Mobile Games. Take a look at the screenshot below if you aren’t sure what to look for.

Head to the mobile games section on the Netflix app to find the games. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Seeing as the GTA trilogy has only just been released, at the time of writing, you should see the games immediately if you scroll to the mobile games section and download them as soon as possible, as you can see above.

If they don’t pop up straight away, all you have to do is go into the Mobile Games section and search through the various games in the Netflix catalog to find them.

How to download Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Netflix

Tap on your chosen GTA title and navigate to “Get game”. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All three of the games in the GTA trilogy appear as individual titles on the Netflix app, so navigate to the game you want to download and tap on it. You will then have the option to either get the game, add it to your list, or share it, as you can see above. Select Get game, and you will see a prompt telling you how to start downloading the game.

You will get the above pop-up when you have pressed on the game you want to download. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As the pop-up states, you can download the game the same way you download any game from the App Store or Google Play. You also won’t have to pay any extra, as the games are included in your Netflix membership.

Simply download the game in the same way you would download any app. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After tapping on continue, you get the pop-up that allows you to start installing the game. I took these screenshots on an iPhone, so this is what it should look like when you download the game via the App Store.

When this is done, the game will start downloading, and you will be well on your way to enjoying Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on your device via Netflix.