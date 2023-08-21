What does the Plain Ribbon do in Remnant 2?

In Remnant 2, the Plain Ribbon is yet another quest item that players can use to earn a multitude of rewards depending on several variables.

Particularly with this seemingly unimposing piece of cloth, players can earn three different Amulets—so long as they know what to do with it.

For those who place a high emphasis on Mod, Skill, or Relic usage in their builds, devoting some time to this encounter will likely be worth the investment.

Where to find the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

For those who have yet to find this quest item in Remnant 2, the Plain Ribbon has the chance to drop on Losomn after defeating an enemy in the Council Chambers, the Gilded Chambers, the Shattered Gallery, or The Great Hall.

While on the prowl for the ribbon, you’ll know you’re in business if you come across this lightbulb-shaped map segment. In any of the four locations mentioned earlier, this area can appear, which features two Fae statues joined hand-in-hand.

In two different playthroughs where I’ve found the Plain Ribbon, I first ran into this area, then typically had an enemy drop the item a couple of rooms down.

The Plain Ribbon can be found in four different locations within Losomn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

Once you’ve acquired the Plain Ribbon and located the Fae statues, you’ll simply need to walk up to the sculptures and use the ribbon. Your character will then take a step up and tie the ribbon around their hands.

This is the point that has almost every player confused. After doing all that, you’ll notice there isn’t a new prompt or reward immediately available. The Plain Ribbon will just be sitting there.

The reason for this is that you actually will need to leave the area and come back. Upon warping and fighting your way back to the mysterious site, you will have one of two Amulets waiting for you to pick up. If you used the Plain Ribbon in the Council Chambers or the Gilded Chambers, you will receive the Golden Ribbon. If you’re in the Shattered Gallery or The Great Hall, you will obtain the Silver Ribbon.

You’ll need to come back again for your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plain Ribbon rewards: Golden Ribbon, Silver Ribbon, Nimue’s Ribbon

The Golden Ribbon increases your Mod damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you can only equip one Amulet at a time, you’ll want to have one in there that truly fits what you’re trying to accomplish with your build.

The Golden Ribbon increases your Mod damage by 25 percent and grants you Haste for 15 seconds whenever you activate a Mod. In Remnant 2, Haste is a status effect that increases the speed of all of your actions by seven percent.

Meanwhile, the Silver Ribbon increases your Skill damage by 25 percent and grants you Haste for 15 seconds whenever you activate a Skill.

As such, deciding between these two simply comes down to whether or not you like to use Mods or Skills more.

For those who do happen to complete this encounter multiple times and collect both, there is also a third Amulet that can be had. With both the Golden Ribbon and the Silver Ribbon in hand, you can head over to Nimue to craft Nimue’s Ribbon. Nimue’s Ribbon increases your Relic Healing Effectiveness by 50 percent and grants you Haste for 25 seconds whenever you activate a Relic.

