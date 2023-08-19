Remnant 2: All Relics, what they do, and where to get them

One of the major differences between Remnant 2 and the original Remnant: From The Ashes is the Relics. There are now dozens of Relics to find in the game, not just the Dragon Heart. They all have different effects, and some of them are extremely hard to get.

All Relics in Remnant 2

There are nearly two dozen different Relics in Remnant 2, and all of them have different effects and are found in different places.

The Dragon Heart

The Dragon Heart is gifted to you by Ford at the start of the game. It will heal for 70 Health over 0.5 seconds when used.

The Constrained Heart

Cass at Ward 13 will sell this Relic but only after you have defeated a dozen world bosses. It can be purchased for 1250 Scrap. World bosses included Tal’Ratha and Sha’Hala on N’erud, Faelin and Faerin, and the Nightweaver on Losomn, the Corrupted Ravager, and the Corruptor on Yaehsa, the Sentinel in the Labyrinth, and Cancer, Venom, and Annihilation on Root Earth. You may need to replay the game or hunt some in Adventure mode.

The Blooming Heart

The Blooming Heart can be found in a randomly appearing secret tower in Yaesha. It will heal users for 35% of their max health over 5 seconds. It will also spawn three healing orbs that heal for another 35% over 5 seconds. Orbs will last for 20 seconds and can be picked up to gain the additional healing.

The Crystal Heart

The Crystal Heart is hidden on N’Erud. It’s a random component of a random dungeon. As you explore N’Erud, keep your eyes open for a loose fuse. This will be a large glowing cylinder in an alien device. A second cylinder beside it will be glowing orange and will appear to be loose. Interact with it to put it back, opening a nearby door to get the Cyrstal Heart.

The Cyrstal Heart will heal for 100% of your health over 10 seconds. Your movement speed will be reduced by 50%, while incoming damage will be reduced by 25%. Both effects last for 10 seconds.

The Lifeless Heart

For this, you will need the Ravager’s Mark that you can get when you decide to kill or help the Doe on Yaesha. You will need to equip this in the Forbidden Grove on Yaesha, then go to the statue on the left at the start of the area. Here, you will get the Fruit of Death. Consume it three times to get the Lifeless Heart.

The Decayed Heart

This can be found on Root Earth. Make your way to the Corrupted Harbor. Go through the first open area with the giant enemies, and continue down the path. Keep an eye open on the right, and you will come to a break in the branches near the next batch of enemies. Head inside to find the Decayed Heart.

The Void Heart

The Void Heart can only be gotten under very specific circumstances on N’Erud. You will only be able to get this after doing the Seeker’s Keys campaign quest, killing Sha’Hala, then waiting for Alepsis-Taura to appear on N’Erud. Visit that node, and you will get the Void Heart.

The Enlarged Heart

The Enlarged Heart can be purchased from Cass at Ward 13 for 1250 Scrap. Heals for 140 health over 0.5 seconds and also has double use speed.

The Reprocessed Heart

This can be found in the Labyrinth. Go to the portal near the start that is always switch destinations and wait for it to show another portal. Time going through it perfectly (this will take some trial and error), and you will be launched to a floating platform where you get can get the Reprocessed Heart.

The Tranquil Heart

This can be crafted at Nimue, who can be found in Losomn at Nimue’s Retreat. Nimue will ask you to kill Faerin or Faelin. You can reach Nimue’s Retreat from a magical door in the Morrow Parish Sanatorium.

The Resonating Heart

The Resonating Heart can be found near the Ashen Wasteland checkpoint on Root Earth. It can be found in a hole in a building that contains the smaller checkpoint in the Ashen Wasteland. Drop down through a couple of holes near the checkpoint to get it.

The Quilted Heart

The Quilted Heart can be obtained from the Oracle of the Dran in Losomn. This blind NPC can be found sewing with some children in a house in Losomn. The house will spawn randomly but can be found on the map due to the large number of NPCs inside that will show up on the map. To get the Quilted Heart, you will need to find two children that are lost in the area, so head out and look for them and follow them back to the house and finish up some of the quilt in front of her.

The quilt will show major events that occur in the Losomn region, and you will finish the quilt sections as you play through. Once half the quilt is done, she will give you the Quilted Heart.

The Ripened Heart

This can be found on the Thaen fruit tree. You will need to plant the Thaen Seed at Ward 13, then wait for it to grow. It takes three days to cycle through what the tree grows. The first day is a Mature Thaen Fruit, the second is an Elder Thaen Fruit, and the third is a Celestial Thaen Fruit. So, cycle through that three times to get your Ripened Heart.

The Runed Heart

Spawn in at the Entangled Gauntlet in The Labyrinth. Go straight ahead, taking out the enemies that spawn. Move past the large statues and then you will see some stairs on the left. Go around behind those stairs (do not go up them) and continue left until you reach the Runed Heart.

The Salvaged Heart

You can craft this heart at the Dryzyr Replicator. This is found beneath the Custodian’s tower. When you enter, look to the left wall for a hole in the floor that you can drop down into. You will need 10 Lumenite Crystals, 15 Relic Dust, and 1500 Scrap to make it.

The Siphon Heart

The Siphon Heart can be gotten from The Custodian on N’Erud in exchange for the Shining Essence Echo. This is an item you will get from Tal’Ratha after you defeat the normal version of that boss.

The Tormented Heart

If you are willing to sacrifice the Tormented Heart to the Nightweavers web at the Morrow Parish Sanatorium in Losumn, then you can get the Tormented Heart. The Nightweaver Web can be found in the basement of the asylum and is where you bring the Nightweaver Stone Doll.

The Pulsing Heart

This can be found in a secret room at the end of the Endaira’s End dungeon. There is a pressure plate in the last room that will reveal a hidden door. Go through the small maze, and you’ll find an illusory wall at the end that hides the Pulsin Heart. This can only be completed if you have another player with you.

The Unsullied Heart

You will need to have killed both Faelin and Faerin and equip the rings that they drop. With this done, go to the large statue at the start of the Palace. You can go to either the Beatific Palace or the Malefic Palace. The statue will then grant you the Unsullied Heart.

