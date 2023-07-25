How to use the Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is filled to the brim with mysteries. Sometimes you will find an item like the Nightweaver Stone Doll and have no idea what to do with it. The good news for you is that we have already figured it out. If you take this to the right place, you can get a very nice weapon indeed.

Where to use the Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2

The Nightwaver Stone Doll should be brought to the Tortured Asylum and given to a cobweb to get the Dreamcatcher melee weapon. Yes, it sounds crazy, but that is only because it is. The good news is that once you already have the Nightwaver Stone Doll, you are actually a good bit of the way through a secret quest chain to get not only the Dreamcatcher weapon but also a secret class called the Invader.

So, you will have opened the woman’s cell in the Sanatorium and will have gotten the Nightweaver Stone Doll. Now, you need to continue playing through the game. Follow your quest marker for the main storyline. There is actually a good bit of gameplay before you get to the next relevant part, which is finding the Soulkey Tribute. You may need to move through multiple new areas, including into a very fancy look castle, so have no fear.

This item will be found after you fight either Magister Dullain or The Red Prince, whoever should appear in your game. Once that fight is over, you will find the Soulkey Tribute shortly after on a corpse that is being somewhat abused by the Nightweaver herself. Just follow the story quests from the time you get the Nightweaver, and you will eventually get to this occurrence.

Once you have the Soulkey Tribute, return to the Morrow Parish Sanatorium, and you can head down to the basement, where the strange spiderweb is hanging from the wall. Interact with it and give it the Soulkey Tribute, and you will be whisked away to the Tortured Asylum. Walk down the hall as if you were going toward the cell that had the lady in it.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the cell just before it, on the left, is another cobweb. Interact with it and give it the Nightweaver Stone Doll, and you will get the Dreamcatcher. Now you can work on completing the rest of the quest and getting the Invader class for your own game.

If you have happened upon this guide but still lack all the items that you need to get get the Nightweaver Stone Doll, you can check our full Stone Carved Dolls guide to help you get them.

