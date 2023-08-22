Remnant 2: How to obtain the Crown of the Red Prince secret item

In Remnant 2, the Crown of the Red Prince is one of the most sought-after pieces of armor in the game for its looks but also because it’s pretty complicated to obtain.

If you have this piece of head armor, it pretty much illustrates that you have a full understanding of how Remnant 2’s procedural-generation system works.

Looks aren’t supposed to be everything in any soulslike, but considering the continued lack of a transmog feature in Remnant 2, we wouldn’t scoff at those who feel the crown is simply too cool not to flex in front of their friends. It also doesn’t hurt that the stats and resistances for the Crown of the Red Prince themselves are pretty good, making it a viable option for a variety of builds.

The Red Prince exact location in Remnant 2

The Red Prince is an optional boss that can only be found in the Gilded Chambers area within Losomn. While it will mostly come down to luck regarding whether or not this dungeon will spawn during your Campaign or Adventure mode run, it seems a proven route for finding this area is having Morrow Parish as your starting area, then advancing to the Forsaken Quarter and checking all the side-objective doors there.

The Red Prince can only be found in the Gilded Chambers area within Losomn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found The Red Prince, you will likely find that he isn’t the most friendly character in the land. Although you can also pay him his desired three Crimson King Coins to get the Bloody Steel Splinter crafting material for the Blood Draw Mod, for our purposes, you’re going to want to tell him no.

How to defeat The Red Prince in Remnant 2

For the actual fight itself, The Red Prince is one scary dude to go up against. In addition to wielding a flaming sword that inflicts a burning status effect up close, he can also teleport to you, throw projectile strikes from a distance, and summon minions.

Related: The top 10 most formidable bosses in Remnant 2

He will also routinely disappear for moments of the encounter to cast a flaming whirlwind that, although it’s really stunning visually, gradually squeezes players to the middle of the room and instakills all those who don’t comply. As long as you play it smart and aim for the head, you should be able to hold your own. Before taking him completely out, however, you will need to follow an extra step if you want to get the crown.

How to get the Crown of the Red Prince in Remnant 2

To get the Crown of the Red Prince, you have to deal the finishing blow to the boss with the Assassin’s Dagger, which happens to be another secret item that can be obtained in Losomn. Doing so will give you the crown right away, as well as the Forlorn Fragment crafting material for the powerful Firestorm Mod, which is the usual reward for taking The Red Prince down.

Related: How to get the Assassin’s Dagger in Remnant 2

The Crown of the Red Prince itself boasts eight Armor points at the cost of a measly five Weight. It also gives a whopping 25 resistance points for Fire and 13 for Blight, but gives -6 points for Bleed, Shock, and Toxin.

About the author