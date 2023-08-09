Remnant 2 dev pursuing highly requested quality-of-life feature

With how sophisticated and extensive Remnant 2’s loot pool and character-building features are, it’s hard to imagine that it remains without one key quality-of-life feature—loadouts.

From Amulets and Rings to Relics, Armor, and Archetype Skills, it’s clear that players are invited to experiment and fine-tune their builds down to the finest details. And yet, a gripe that’s bothered fans of the series since its predecessor, the lack of a loadout system remains pretty glaring in Remnant 2.

Fortunately, however, it appears the days of this being an irritant are likely numbered. On Aug. 6, Remnant 2 game director David Adams confirmed in a Reddit AMA that although there remains to be no exact timeline for its release, loadouts are on the list of quality-of-life improvements that Gunfire Games is actively working on.

Since the release of Remnant 2, players have not been shy in voicing their displeasure with the inability to save custom loadouts.

“It really was the one thing I was hoping Remnant 2 had,” Chino-no-Olho said on Reddit. “I got everything there was to collect on From The Ashes and it was already a pain to have to remember all the ring combinations if I wanted to use a certain armour or weapon.”

While players can favorite certain items to make them appear toward the top of their inventories, the task of having to remember precise Ring combos and other configurations for different builds is something that remains a common cause for complaint.

“When games don’t have load outs I stick with one build only,” ProAssassin84 commented. “Which means all that hard work developers making items in a game is basically useless and a waste of time because when I find the build that works for me I’m not changing it.”

Elsewhere in the AMA, on top of confirming that Gunfire Games is looking into adding armor and transmogs in future Remnant 2 DLC, as well as investigating co-op latency issues, Adams revealed that the devs are working to add crossplay to the game.

