If you want to breeze through Remnant 2, you’ll need to make a strong build for your character. One of the items that plays an important part in your build is the rings, and the Bright Steel Ring is definitely one to watch out for.

The Bright Steel Ring is a useful item because it provides extra protection to your character by granting the fastest evade roll possible. The Bright Steel Ring can save your life if you come across a stronger opponent in Remnant 2, for example.

Here’s how you can obtain the Bright Steel Ring in Remnant 2.

How to get the Bright Steel Ring in Remnant 2?

To get the Bright Steel Ring in Remnant 2, you need to buy it from the consumable vendor Reginald “Reggie” Malone. Reggie sells items in Ward 13 and he is located next to another merchant named Mudtooth.

Although it sounds easy to obtain the Bright Steel Ring in Remnant 2, Reggie won’t always have the item available. Remnant 2 players have speculated that the Bright Steel Ring will appear in Reggie’s shop after you defeat the final boss, but others have argued that its spawn is completely random.

Reggie from Ward 13 sells a bunch of goodies in his shop. Screenshot via MySpaceGuide

Nobody in the Remnant 2 community has found out if there are exact conditions that need to be met to find the Bright Steel Ring in Reggie’s shop. So far, it looks completely random as some players said they bought it without completing the game and some found it only after beating the final boss.

There are players, however, who beat the final boss and said the Bright Steel Ring wasn’t available in Reggie’s shop afterward. All that you can really do is keep visiting Reggie regularly to see if he’s finally selling the Bright Steel Ring.

Remnant 2 is still a fairly new game, so there’s a possibility that players will discover in the future what makes the Bright Steel Ring become available in Reggie’s shop. We’ll revisit this topic once additional information surfaces.

