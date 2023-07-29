How to get the Realmwalker Armor Set in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is stacked with armor sets to get, but some are more difficult than others. Some sets offer protection, while others can also offer the chance at all manner of secrets that are locked away in the game. The Realmwalker armor will do both.

How to get Realmwalker armor in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get the Realmwalker armor, you can start a campaign as the Explorer, or purchase the set from Whispers at Ward 13 after finishing the campaign once. The Realmwalker set is actually the default armor for the Explorer class. To unlock the Explorer class, you need to finish the main campaign. Doing so will get you an item called the Broken Compass.

The Broken Compass can then be brought to Wallace at Ward 13. Wallace will be able to turn it into the Golden Compass if you give him the item, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1000 Scrap. This will then act as your Explorer Engram, and you can change your Archetype to Explore if you wish. This will then allow you to start a new campaign with the Explorer and get the Realmwalker set that way.

As long as the campaign is complete, you can also purchase the armor set from Whispers at Ward 13. The Beret will cost 400 Scrap, the Tunic is 1150 Scrap, the Pantaloons are 825 Scrap, and the Gloves will cost 350 Scrap.

Realmwalker Set Stats

The Realmwalker set is actually a military uniform that belong to Ford when he was a captain. It has a great style and looks fantastic, featuring a beret and sunglasses. Unlock some sets in the game, it doesn’t look odd or lose any luster from the backpack that players wear. It provides a total of 40 Armor, 21 Weight, 5 Bleed resistance, 4 Fire resistance, 7 Shock resistance, and 9 Blight resistance. It doesn’t offer any Toxin resistance. Thanks to the lower weight of the set, you don’t invoke any penalties to stamina or while rolling.

Tunic Gloves Beret Pantaloons Armor – 21

Weight – 11

Bleed Resistance – 3

Fire Resistance – 2

Shock Resistance – 3

Blight Resistance – 4

Toxin Resistance – 0 Armor – 3

Weight – 2

Bleed Resistance – 0

Fire Resistance – 1

Shock Resistance – 1

Blight Resistance – 1

Toxin Resistance – 0 Armor – 4

Weight – 2

Bleed Resistance – 0

Fire Resistance – 0

Shock Resistance – 1

Blight Resistance – 1

Toxin Resistance – 0 Armor – 12

Weight – 6

Bleed Resistance – 2

Fire Resistance – 1

Shock Resistance – 2

Blight Resistance – 3

Toxin Resistance – 0

This armor set is a key component in the quest to unlock the Archon Class.

