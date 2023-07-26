How to change your Archetype in Remnant 2

One of the earliest decisions that you will be forced to make in Remnant 2 is what Archetype to choose. This is a crucial choice, as your Archetype largely determines what your character is proficient in and how your playstyle will be dictated.

As you progress through Remnant 2, though, you will be able to acquire new Archetypes, different from the standard ones you could choose from at the start of the game. Naturally, you might be interested in seeing what life is like with another Archetype and want to change to a new one. The game does not do a terrific job of explaining when and how you can do this, so allow me to illuminate the subject for you.

Changing Archetype in Remnant 2

When we say “change your Archetype,” we’re referring to the ability to swap one of the two Archetypes that you can have active at one time. Before you can go about swapping the Archetypes around, you need to unlock the secondary Archetype slot in Remnant 2.

Once that’s done, then you will be able to add a secondary Archetype, giving you new proficiencies and abilities. From here, you will need to find a third Archetype to swap with one of the Archetypes you have currently active.

If you want to swap out one of your Archetypes with another, you need to first acquire an Engram. Engrams are items that are received by acquiring the base material of a certain Archetype and then turning that into an Engram. You can purchase the base material of an Archetype from a vendor or randomly find them throughout your journey.

At a vendor, you can purchase the materials for an Archetype and then talk to Wallace in Ward 13 at the docks. For a fee, Wallace can turn your materials into an Engram, giving you the ability to change Archetypes.

With your new Engram, go to the Archetype screen and then select your Primary Archetype. From here, simply pick a new Engram and swap it out with the old one. You will begin at level one with this new Archetype and need to reach the max level 10 to receive the permanent benefits of it.

If you want to run a dual Archetype build, you can also select the secondary Archetype slot next to the primary one and select another Engram. Your secondary Archetype will not have the Prime Perk like your primary one does, but it will still offer some extra bonuses.

