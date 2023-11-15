Remnant 2 The Awakened King: How to open the Chamber of the Faithless door and get the Paper Heart

The Paper Heart is a unique and complex Relic that can be acquired toward the end of The Awakened King DLC in Remnant 2.

This Relic is super useful in specific situations, but acquiring the item requires you to go out of your way, and it is very easy to miss. Read on to learn exactly how you can open the sealed door in the Chamber of the Faithless and acquire the Paper Heart Relic.

Where to find the Chamber of the Faithless door in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC

Towards the end of the Awakened King DLC, several elevators will bring you up to the King’s Palace. Inside, the top floor is called the Chamber of the Faithless. Within this sub-area, there are only three places you can go: the King’s court, the Council Room, and the area containing the sealed door. As such, it isn’t difficult to find the door itself—the harder part is figuring out how to open it.

Just in case, I have marked the exact location of the Chamber of the Faithless door on the map below.

Head to where the red arrow is pointing to find the sealed door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to open the Chamber of the Faithless door in Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC

To open the Chamber of the Faithless door, the first thing you will need is the Misplaced Memoir. This item can be picked up toward the beginning of The Awakened King, so make sure you scoop it up before going on any goose chases.

The Misplaced Memoir is found in the crumbling village section of Forlorn Coast in Losomn. The book itself is simply sitting on the ground next to a large gate.

After you have picked up the Misplaced Memoir, inspect the item from your Inventory and interact with it. The book will open, and you’ll find the Bookbound Medallion inside. Once you have the Bookbound Medallion, return to the Chamber of the Faithless to unlock the sealed door within.

Look in the book for this important item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Activate the door, and select the Bookbound Medallion as the key. The door will open, allowing you to finally claim the Paper Heart.

Go get that Paper Heart. Video by Dot Esports

Remnant 2: Paper Heart Relic stats

The Paper Heart is a personal favorite Relic of mine, but only in very specific situations. This Relic restores you to 100 percent health when used, but it grants a stack for every 10 percent of health restored. Those stacks are consumed after 15 seconds, and each one takes away 10 percent of your health. Kills remove a stack.

In other words, the Paper Heart gives you all of your missing health back, but you need to kill enemies to keep it. Specifically, you’ll need to kill one enemy per 10 percent of restored health. You have 15 seconds to do so.

Reserve this Relic for certain situations only. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This can be good under certain circumstances, but don’t always rely on it. For example, if you use the Paper Heart during a boss fight, you’re pretty much begging to die, since you won’t be able to remove any stacks unless that boss spawns a ton of easy-to-kill adds. On the flip side, using this Relic during fights against tons of squishy enemies makes it easy to remove any amount of stacks.

The Paper Heart is by no means a “one size fits all” Relic. You must be thoughtful and active about choosing when to use it to reap its benefits. Otherwise, it can become more of a curse than a blessing.