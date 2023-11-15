Remnant 2: What to do with the Misplaced Memoir in The Awakened King DLC

Remnant 2 is packed with secrets to discover and collectibles to unlock, and its newly released DLC, The Awakened King, is no different. Among the new items, one is particularly perplexing players, as its purpose—and how to use it—are totally unclear.

In Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King DLC, in the Forlorn Coast area in Losomn, you can find a Scribe’s Tome at the end of a blocked-off street next to a pile of rubble. Picking up the item transforms it into a quest item: The Misplaced Memoir. But what is this item, and what do you do with it?

What to do with the Misplaced Memoir in Remnant 2

Video by Dot Esports

After picking up the Misplaced Memoir, the first thing you need to do is inspect it in your inventory. Rotate the 3D model until the tome’s pages are facing the camera, and you’ll see an interactable clasp that you can select to open the tome.

Upon interacting with the clasp, the tome will open, revealing a hidden treasure inside: The Bookbound Medallion. Now, head to the Chamber of the Faithless subzone, also in the DLC area of Losomn. There’s a locked door here that you might have encountered earlier if you’ve already explored the subzone.

Interact with the locked door, and you’ll be prompted to enter an item. Select the Bookbound Medallion, and the door will swing open, granting you access to the treasure inside. At the back of the room, you’ll find a glowing pedestal with the Paper Heart medallion. This healing item rapidly restores 100% of your health, but starts to damage you if you don’t get kills, so it’s ideal for aggressive players.