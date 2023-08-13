Remnant 2: How to get the Blooming Heart Relic

Relics are very powerful in Remnant 2, and they not only heal but can also provide other benefits. Getting them can be tough, and this definitely applies to the Blooming Heart Relic. You’ll need to be lucky to get your hands on this one.

How to get the Blooming Heart Relic

The Blooming can be found in a secret area in Yaesha. While exploring areas like the Imperial Gardens, you might find a giant tower with a bell at the top. This tower is part of an interesting secret that hides the Bloom Heart Relic. As far as I can tell, the two potential spawn areas for this secret tower are The Imperial Gardens or The Expanding Glade.

How to get to the Secret Tower

The only way to get to the Secret Tower is random, like many other things in the game. You will need to explore Yaesha, paying close attention to the areas like Imperial Gardens, to see if it spawns in for you. If not, you can reroll the world, ideally in Adventure Mode, so that you don’t need to reload your entire campaign.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The secret tower is hard to miss. Multiple stories tall, with a bell at the top, it stands atop a raised platform that can be reached by some sets of stairs nearby.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If it is your first time finding the tower, jump on the platform at the bottom and go all the way to the top. Here, you will find a chest you can open that will contain an item. Take the lift back down and then step off the platform. Step on again, then jump out of the tower very quickly, allowing the platform to go up without you.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, walk all the way back to the bottom of the stairs and look at the tower. You will see four symbols glowing with a blue light on the side of the tower. Memorize them from top to bottom, as you will need them shortly. It also helps to take a screenshot, should you need one.

Walk straight ahead toward the wall in between both sets of stairs. Here you will find an illusory wall that you can pass straight through. Inside is a plinth where you can enter the four symbols into. When you do it correctly, the wall behind the plinth will open up, allowing you to get the Blooming Heart Relic.

What does the Blooming Heart Relic do?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Blooming Heart Relic will heal users for 35% of their max health over 5 seconds. It will also spawn three healing orbs that heal for another 35% over 5 seconds. Orbs will last for 20 seconds and can be picked up to gain the additional healing. It’s a great healing option for groups, as you can get the healing from the first burst, then your allies can pick up the other ones if they need them.

