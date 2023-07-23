Remnant 2 Shining Essence Echo: where to get it and what to do with it

Remnant 2 is filled with NPCs asking you for help. The Custodian, found on N’Erud, can ask you to track down the Shining Essence Echo. He needs it for his own alien purposes, but it will not be easy to get.

Where to get the Shining Essence Echo

The Shining Essence Echo is an item that will drop from Tal’Ratha, the world boss of N’Erud. You can bring it back to the Custodian, the strangely dressed creature who asks you for it, after you track down and beat him.

Where to find Tal’Ratha on N’Erud

Finding Tal’Ratha is quite the process. You originally meet him at the start of certain instances of N’Erud. He is locked away in a strange vapor chamber, and he asks you to find the Soul Sparks that he needs to help save his world.

The N’Erud you play through will also be randomly generated, so it is hard to guide you. Below is how my N’Erud looked, and you will always need to find The Forgotten Prison to get access to Tel’Ratha. The Souls Sparks can be found at a yellow-lit abandoned mine. You simply take an elevator down to a lower level to get them.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

1 – The Putrid Domain exit/entrance

2 – The Forgotten Prison

3 – The Dormant N’Erudian Facility

4 – The Spectrum Nexus tower

5 – The strange red mine where I found the Stasis Core

where I found the Stasis Core 6 – The Vault of the Formless

7 – The strange yellow mine where I found the Soul Sparks

Once you have the Soul Sparks, you can return to Tal’Ratha and prepare to fight the big lug. It’s not a particularly difficult fight, so you should take him down after a couple of tries. Remember to keep your distance so you have time to react to his rolls and jumps and use any fire damage that you might have access to. to deal massive damage.

The Custodian location in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like everything else, this is pretty random. You should be able to find The Custodian in the first area of N’Erud that you arrive in. This area, much like the quest The Custodian gives you, appears to be random. He will always appear at a node called The Ascension Spire, where you can talk to him.

What happens if you don’t give The Custodian the Shining Essence Echo

You can, if you choose, keep almost any item in the game and are usually able to use it to craft a weapon or a mod. In my current game, I gave The Custodian the soul, and he was grateful and went about his business, and I was free to continue exploring the world.

A colleague who got the Seeker Keys quest option to use the drop from the world boss he encountered to make a weapon instead. This caused The Custodian to pretty much close off N’Erud to him. I don’t know at this point if this will happen if you do the same, but it is worth mentioning, so you have been warned.

