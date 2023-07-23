Remnant 2 is filled with seemingly random quest items. There will be little explanation about what to do with them, as the developers do love to keep their secrets. For the Thaen Seed, we have worked out the various options that come attached for you. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

What to do with the Thaen Seed in Remnant 2

There are two main uses of the Thaen Seed in Remnant 2. You can give it to the Queen at the Red Throne, or you can plant it at Ward 13. Both will offer unique benefits, so let’s run through the details, and you can decide what you wish to do.

What happens if you give it to the Queen at the Red Throne

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you travel to the Red Throne at Yaesha and talk to the Queen, you will have the option to give her the seed. Doing so will make all Pan Warriors friendly to you, which is not massively useful in and of itself. You will also get a ring called The Burden of the Rebel. This is a useful ring as it will reduce your skill cooldowns by 15% while also increasing your Relic use speed by 25%.

What happens if you plant the seed at Ward 13

Screenshot by Dot Esports

In my experience, this is the best option. Take the Thaen Seed to Ward 13 and head to the small community garden. Here you will find a patch with some gardening tools. Interact with it to get the option to bury something and pick the seed. Keep progressing through the game, checking in occasionally, and you will find that the see has grown into a tree. This tree produces Mature Thaen Fruit, which is a fantastic item. You can eat them to be able to get an automatic revive from a death blow.

How to get the Thaen Seed if you don’t have it

The Thaen Seed can be found in the Widow’s Court. It is a long and complicated process, but you will find a dead corpse in the center of the area with a note and an Ornate Key. You will then be tasked with finding an Ornante Lockbox.

This can actually be found in the underground section, just past the waterfall down the corridor. At the end of the corridor on the left-hand side, smash the wall with your weapon to expose an illusory wall. Explore the area behind the wall fully to find the Ornate Lockbox, and you can then use the Ornante Key to open it and get the Seed.

