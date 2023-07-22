How to solve the Imperial Gardens Puzzle in Remnant 2

If you have reached the end of the Imperial Gardens in Remnant 2 and realized there is a puzzle to be solved, you are not alone. Right near the end of the large circuit that makes up the area, you will find a dial covered in symbols. You will need to line up four different symbols to solve the puzzle and get the Crossbow as a reward.

Imperial Gardens Puzzle solution

As you first enter the Imperial Gardens, you will notice a book lying on the ground. Reading it will give details of someone who already tried to get through the area. They mention oddly carved stones that you can find throughout the gardens, and these are what you need to solve the puzzle.

These are tricky puzzles, as they seem to be quite randomized. I cannot give you the symbols you need for your puzzle, but I can show you where I found mine and what they were. There are very limited spots where these can spawn, as they need to be behind the exploding yellow crystals that hold together some of the walls. As you explore the area fully, make sure you destroy all of them and fully check the areas behind them. They can be quite hard to see, so move slowly and patiently through the area to make sure you don’t miss any.

Also, some of them hide areas large enough to contain two of the stones with the symbols, so don’t assume that you are done in any area just because you find one of them.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Points A through D on the map above are the places where I found my own four symbols. Make sure you check all through the area. The stone blocks can only appear around this area of the Imperial Gardens, they will not appear in the other areas, but you’ll need to make your way through them to get around the back of the main area anyway.

Symbol A

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Symbol B

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Symbol C

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Symbol D

Screenshots by Dot Esports

At the dial, you can enter all four symbols that you found throughout the area. They can be in any order, so put them in however you like. When you do this successfully, a secret tunnel will open in front of you. Drop down the ladder, and you will be able to grab some loot and the Crossbow.

Screenshots by Dot Esports

Crossbow stats

The Crossbow has some very fun stats and really packs a punch. The in-game description is, “An accurate and deadly single shot crossbow with a low sound profile.”

Damage – 115

RPS – 3.4

Magazine – 1

Accuracy – extremely high

Ideal Range – 23 meters

Falloff Range – 70 meters

Max Ammo – 27

Critical Hit Chance – 10%

Weak Spot Damage Bonus – 115%

Stagger Modifier – 10%

If you found this helpful, we can also tell you the mechanics behind the Lament puzzle, a different type of puzzle that can also be quite confusing.

About the author