Remnant 2 – How to solve the puzzle in The Lament – door puzzle solution

Remnant 2 is filled with puzzles, and few are more odd than The Lament which can be found on Yaesha. This optional area can be challenging to get through, and you will find a locked door and a dial puzzle waiting for you at the end. Don’t worry, though. We’ll show you how to easily get through the area and solve the puzzle.

How to solve The Lament dial puzzle

First, an important tip. The Lament’s deadly arrows can easily be avoided by just crouching once you get past the first set. Keep your head down, and you will be impossible to hit. Now, once you get past the arrow section, you will find yourself in a room filled with corpses. Don’t worry, they won’t spring to live and attack you.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A small area of the floor forms a cracked ramp that you can walk down toward a lit area. At the bottom of this short ramp, you will find a book to read. There is some lore here, but we are mostly interested in the symbol that it contains. The solution to The Lament puzzle is the shape of the symbol and matching it to the blankets on the corpses.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind the symbol you get in your book will be different from what we got, as the game is highly randomized. Check all the corpses in the first room, and make a note of the symbols that are glowing in blue at their heads. Take screenshots, as they will all be different for each player, or give them suitable funny names to remember them by. I used things like Pac-Man, Bishops Hat, etc., to help remind me to separate them.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see in the image above, the symbol on the blanket does not match the one from my book, so I can ignore this symbol. Once you have checked all the corpses in the room, it is time to move deep into the dungeon. There is only really one route forward, so follow it and take out all the enemies. You will come to a room at the end with more corpses and a dial puzzle. Look over the railing, and you will notice the first corpse room below, as you have traveled in a circle.

There is a door nearby that you can open that will bring you back to the very start of the area, acting as a short cut between both burial chambers. This is useful if you forgot anything from the first room. Check the blankets in the last room to get the last symbols that you will need.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, when you have all the symbols, put them into the dial in any order. Just make sure the top center contains all four of them, and you are good to go. Once they are all in, confirm them, and the door will open for you, giving you access to the rest of The Lament.

Behind the door is a long corridor with two chests and a ring at the end. This should be the Blood Tinged Ring, as this appears to be a fixed loot drop. This ring gives you health regeneration when you are near a bleeding enemy, so it is great for Bleed-based melee builds.

