In Dark and Darker, Magical Interaction Speed is one of the many stats players will want to focus on if they’re using spellcasting class, like Wizards. Not everyone is entirely clear what this stat actually does though, and why it’s so good.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what Magical Interaction Speed does —and why it’s become a little confusing.

What does Magical Interaction Speed do in Dark and Darker? Explained

How strong is your Willpower? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Dark and Darker, Magical Interaction Speed refers to the speed at which you interact with magical items and mechanisms. This includes the shrines and portals you can find around certain maps. So, the higher your Magical Interaction Speed, the faster you’ll interact with all these magical items when you find them.

Despite the misconceptions, Magical Interaction Speed doesn’t influence your casting speed. Before Hotfix 28 launched on Jan. 11, Magical Interaction Speed correlated with the amount of Knowledge you had, which is the same stat that influences your spell-casting speed. This was changed in the January hotfix though; now, Magical Interaction Speed would be based on the amount of Willpower you have. So, while Magical Interaction Speed and Spell Casting Speed once shared a base stat, they are now influenced by different stats and are two separate stats altogether.

In addition, Magical Interaction Speed is different from Regular Interaction Speed, which is based on Agility and revolves around how fast you interact with regular objects and mechanisms in a dungeon. Because these are similar, it can be confusing.

Now that you know what Magical Interaction Speed does, if you’d like to increase your Magical Interaction Speed, you must increase your Willpower. To do so, pick certain perks or abilities that increase your Willpower or equip items that offer Willpower, such as gloves and leggings.

If you were wondering about Magical Interaction Speed and how to increase it, this is everything you need to know about it in Dark and Darker.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy