Dark and Darker players getting the treasure out.
Image via IRONMACE
Dark and Darker codes (June 2024)

Make your adventure a little lighter.
Published: Jun 13, 2024 08:40 am

If you’ve been fiddling around the Dark and Darker store page, you may have noticed a little field on the side used for entering codes. Like in many free-to-play games, codes can give you some in-game currency, cosmetics, and various boosters.

Dark and Darker describes itself as an unforgiving PvPvE adventure. You take on the role of a melee, ranged, or magic fighter, dive into a dungeon with other players, and try to survive as much as you can. Unlike most games of a similar genre, Dark and Darker mobs are actually more dangerous than other players. The game is still in early access, and the developer IRONMACE is regularly releasing updates, tweaks, and rebalancing classes. More importantly, the game is free, but those who upgrade their account get a few benefits. If you’re not ready to become a paying player but still want some extra benefits, use Dark and Darker codes.

All codes for Dark and Darker

Characters sitting around a campfire in Dark and Darker.
Don’t worry, there should be a bunch of codes soon. Image via IRONMACE

Unfortunately, there aren’t any codes available for Dark and Darker yet. With that said, seeing how the option exists in the store menu, it’s only a matter of time before we start filling this page with codes. We’ll keep you updated on any upcoming codes for Dark and Darker.

How to enter codes in Dark and Darker

To enter codes in Dark and Darker, follow these steps:

  • Launch the game.
  • Log into the account.
  • Visit the lobby.
  • Go to the store category, which is on the top right of the screen.
  • On the store page, select the “Enter Code” option on the bottom right of the screen.
  • Enter your code.
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.