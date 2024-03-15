Category:
General

Saber confirms Warhammer 40k, Jurassic Park Survival still in development after Embracer split

Good news, everyone.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 04:26 am
Promotional artwork of Lieutenant Titus from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Image via Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive confirmed a “number of titles” remain in development following the split from Embracer Group after concerns about the future of its games.

Recommended Videos

The separation from Embracer was announced on March 14, but there is no reason for fans to be worried about the status of games being worked on. The likes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Jurassic Park Survival are still going ahead.

A screenshot from the Jurassic Park: Survival trailer
It’s still coming. Image via Saber Interactive

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) spotted by Eurogamer, Saber’s chief operating officer Tim Willits said he had “received a lot of questions” concerning projects previously announced but was “happy to confirm” work will continue on several titles.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a third-person shooter hack-n-slash, is slated for release on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on Sept. 9, 2024, while Jurassic Park Survival is set a day after the initial 1993 film and is yet to be given a release window.

It was also confirmed that John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando is still in the development process, which has a tentative release window of later this year. Willits didn’t mention other specific games, but he added he “can’t wait to share more.”

Embracer has been cutting costs on the back of a huge spending spree, which saw several studios shut down in June 2023. But the separation from Saber is different as it will continue to operate—though some of the studios previously under its umbrella remain with Embracer.

Saber may not be the only developer cutting ties with Embracer Group. It was reported in February that Borderlands developer Gearbox Software was close to parting ways, although no updates on the situation have been shared since.

Studios closed by Embracer Group include Free Radical, which was developing a new TimeSplitters title, and New World Interactive, the developer behind the Insurgency tactical shooter.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Brawlhalla Redeem codes (March 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Brawlhalla Redeem codes (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 15, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Brawlhalla Redeem codes (March 2024)
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Brawlhalla Redeem codes (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 15, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024) — Free Gems!
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 15, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.