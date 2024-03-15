Saber confirms Warhammer 40k, Jurassic Park Survival still in development after Embracer split

Saber Interactive confirmed a “number of titles” remain in development following the split from Embracer Group after concerns about the future of its games.

The separation from Embracer was announced on March 14, but there is no reason for fans to be worried about the status of games being worked on. The likes of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Jurassic Park Survival are still going ahead.

It’s still coming. Image via Saber Interactive

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) spotted by Eurogamer, Saber’s chief operating officer Tim Willits said he had “received a lot of questions” concerning projects previously announced but was “happy to confirm” work will continue on several titles.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a third-person shooter hack-n-slash, is slated for release on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on Sept. 9, 2024, while Jurassic Park Survival is set a day after the initial 1993 film and is yet to be given a release window.

It was also confirmed that John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando is still in the development process, which has a tentative release window of later this year. Willits didn’t mention other specific games, but he added he “can’t wait to share more.”

Embracer has been cutting costs on the back of a huge spending spree, which saw several studios shut down in June 2023. But the separation from Saber is different as it will continue to operate—though some of the studios previously under its umbrella remain with Embracer.

Saber may not be the only developer cutting ties with Embracer Group. It was reported in February that Borderlands developer Gearbox Software was close to parting ways, although no updates on the situation have been shared since.

Studios closed by Embracer Group include Free Radical, which was developing a new TimeSplitters title, and New World Interactive, the developer behind the Insurgency tactical shooter.

