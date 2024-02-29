Category:
Business

Borderlands developer Gearbox Software reportedly close to parting ways with Embracer Group

The studio's fate has been weighing at Embracer since September.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:54 pm
Psycho from Borderlands 3.
Image via Gearbox Software

As Embracer Group continues down the path of downsizing and shutting down studios, one studio may be in luck. The developer of the Borderlands series, Gearbox Software, is reportedly close to selling and thus breaking away from Embracer, sources told Kotaku.

“Gearbox is closer than ever to being sold out,” Kotaku reported on Feb. 29. According to the report, the company’s chief executive, Randy Pitchford, held a meeting with employees where he informed them of a decision made regarding the studio. Though details remain scarce, sources told Kotaku that “more information is to be shared next month.” Kotaku also reported that Pitchford had been telling developers for a while that there are three options for the Borderlands studio, including selling, staying, or going independent, with the first one being the most likely.

A Psycho poses in front of a wall of guns, with the Borderlands 3 Logo in front.
Borderlands 3 is Gearbox’s latest, with a fourth title allegedly in development. Image via Gearbox

Randy Pitchford responded to Kotaku’s inquiry with a vague message containing no clear stance regarding the alleged decision made to sell the studio. He added that Gearbox will share any news or announcements when they have them. Pitchford recently spoke of a game in the works at Gearbox software, which could potentially be Borderlands 4, but didn’t provide much detail. Whether or not said game will be impacted by a potential sale remains to be seen.

Gearbox’d status as part of the crumbling Embracer Group has been a point of discussion for a while now, prompting a Reuters report in September last year which claimed Embracer was looking at all the options, including selling the studio. Information has remained relatively scarce and Embracer nonetheless focused on its downsizing and cutting efforts with numerous layoffs and full studio closures. The company’s contribution to the massive and ever-increasing layoff toll, as well as its closures, have tarnished its reputation, with some even labeling it as the worst company in gaming. Embracer has closed seven studios and canceled nearly 30 games (thanks GamesRadar) in just the second half of 2023.

Read Article ‘You’re all fired’: Banks to lead FaZe again after GameSquare stockholders approve merger
FaZe Banks points at his FaZe tattoo on his arm.
Category:
Business
Business
‘You’re all fired’: Banks to lead FaZe again after GameSquare stockholders approve merger
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 28, 2024
Read Article ESL FACEIT Group hit with layoffs: Esports event stalwart cuts hundreds of roles
The IEM Katowice crowd stands and cheers for CS2 in 2024.
Category:
Business
Business
ESL FACEIT Group hit with layoffs: Esports event stalwart cuts hundreds of roles
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Is Microsoft going to stop making Xbox consoles?
Side by side look of Xbox Series consoles.
Category:
Business
Business
Is Microsoft going to stop making Xbox consoles?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.