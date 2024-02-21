Category:
General

Gearbox founder hints at studio potentially ‘working on’ Borderlands 4

Gearbox is up to something, but it remains a secret.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 04:43 pm
Man holding a weapon and pointing it at a robot in Borderlands 3
Image via Gearbox (Steam)

In a recent interview, Gearbox Software founder Randy Pitchford may have confirmed the studio is working on Borderlands 4. The last game in the franchise came out in 2019 and was first announced during PAX East—the latest edition of which is coming up on March 21.

Recommended Videos

Speaking to IGN, Pitchford primarily focused on the upcoming live-action Borderlands adaptation, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, but also remarked on what Gearbox Software has been up to since Borderlands 3. He wasn’t exactly specific, but confirmed that the studio is “clearly working on something.” Pitchford also shared his excitement for the secret project. “I know what we’re working on, and holy shit,” he gushed. “It’s the greatest thing we’ve ever done.” The executive shared that it’s not yet time to announce whatever is in the works officially, but that he couldn’t wait to do so.

A Psycho poses in front of a wall of guns, with the Borderlands 3 Logo in front.
Borderlands 3 is Gearbox’ last game in the franchise and came out nearly five years ago. Image via Gearbox

Recently, the official Borderlands account on X (formerly Twitter) has been posting recaps of previous entries in the franchise. So far, only the first two games have been covered and this has led many fans, myself included, to believe some big announcement regarding the series is coming soon. That might be the recently revealed live-action Borderlands movie trailer, but I remain hopeful it’s actually Borderlands 4.

All of the above leadup may indicate a potential Borderlands event at this year’s PAX East. But hho knows? it might just turn out to be new IP from Gearbox Software, which would be mighty refreshing, but nonetheless a missed opportunity considering all the hype around Borderlands at the moment. I guess we’ll know in a month’s time when PAX East takes place, and in the meantime, we’ve got Elden Ring‘s DLC to be excited about.

Author

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.