PlayStation Showcase features Ghostrunner sequel, and it’s coming sooner than you think

Slice and dice all over again.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the first surprise announcements during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2023 was a sequel to an underrated and underappreciated game from a few years ago.

Ghostrunner II got some well-deserved spotlight during the show, which boasted hundreds of thousands of viewers at the time. The game’s debut trailer revealed a tentative release date for 2023.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghostrunner was a sleeper hit in 2020, releasing on Oct. 27 of that year. The first-person melee-based gameplay features an incredible soundtrack by Daniel Deluxe, and some addictive hack-and-slash gameplay.

The original game was available as a multi-platform title so it’s likely not a PlayStation-exclusive. The trailer showcased similar gameplay to the original game, albeit with some advancements like a grappling hook and a motorcycle.

Ghostrunner II is currently slated to release some time this year.

This article is being updated with more information.

About the author

Scott Duwe

Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.

More Stories by Scott Duwe