PlayStation Showcase features Ghostrunner sequel, and it’s coming sooner than you think

Slice and dice all over again.

One of the first surprise announcements during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2023 was a sequel to an underrated and underappreciated game from a few years ago.

Ghostrunner II got some well-deserved spotlight during the show, which boasted hundreds of thousands of viewers at the time. The game’s debut trailer revealed a tentative release date for 2023.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghostrunner was a sleeper hit in 2020, releasing on Oct. 27 of that year. The first-person melee-based gameplay features an incredible soundtrack by Daniel Deluxe, and some addictive hack-and-slash gameplay.

The original game was available as a multi-platform title so it’s likely not a PlayStation-exclusive. The trailer showcased similar gameplay to the original game, albeit with some advancements like a grappling hook and a motorcycle.

Ghostrunner II is currently slated to release some time this year.

This article is being updated with more information.

About the author