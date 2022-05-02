Nintendo: Splatoon 3 will include all previous weapons

Nintendo has revealed that all of the basic weapons from Splatoon and Splatoon 2 will be available in Splatoon 3.

Early on Tuesday morning, the official Nintendo UK account tweeted that “all the basic weapons from previous games will be returning for #Splatoon3.”

The tweet was accompanied by an image of some of the series’ most iconic weapons. Fan response to the tweet was generally positive, with many asking if this announcement means that the Splat Dualies, one of Splatoon 2‘s most popular weapons, will also be making a return.

CONFIRMED: All the basic weapons from previous games will be returning for #Splatoon3! pic.twitter.com/UmE44jaSBp — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 2, 2022

While the tweet is a welcome announcement for longtime fans, Nintendo has also previously shared that Splatoon 3 will feature several new weapons and revamps, in addition to returning gear. Late last year, Nintendo revealed the Killer Wail 5.1, a modified special weapon that includes floating megaphones that attack enemies, and the Big Bubbler, a defensive weapon that protects a given area with a force field. Earlier this month, the developer also showed off the Triple Inkstrike, a new form of Splatoon‘s Inkstrike that incorporates some of the functions of Tenta Missiles from Splatoon 2.

Splatoon 3 doesn’t release until September 9, so it’s likely that fans will be able to see many more of the game’s weapons and more gameplay between now and then. A recent trailer had fans wondering if the game looked a little too close to previous iterations. It remains to be seen what Nintendo will do to make this sequel stand on its own among other Splatoon titles.