Naraka: Bladepoint character tier list

Season 12: Tenacity is upon us in Naraka: Bladepoint. Every patch provides players with buffs and nerfs to their favorite heroes, and this one is no exception. Are your best heroes still relevant? Read on to find out.

Hero tier list for Naraka: Bladepoint

The best heroes in Naraka: Bladepoint for season 12 are more apparent than in the other recent seasons. As of today, there are 17 unique heroes to choose from, and they are all free to play.

D-tier heroes

These heroes need buffs or reworks to stay relevant.

Justina Gu, the Winter’s Grace

Cold pierces all. Image via 24 Entertainment

Justina’s powerful ice-based abilities and crowd-control skills allow her to freeze enemies in place, letting her team deal damage to them. Ice Shield allows her to resist all damage while her armor recovers. However, her playstyle keeps her too limited in terms of her offensive capabilities.

Tianhai, the Titan

The power of the Vajra. Image via 24 Entertainment

Tianhai is a great defensive character who can block attacks and debuffs using his Divine Bell ability. His ultimate, Titan’s Call, transforms him into a giant Vajra that restores all of his health. He also lacks strong offensive abilities, dropping him to this tier.

Wuchen, the Unforgiving

A complicated but rewarding hero. Image via 24 Entertainment

Wuchen has a decently strong offensive ability in Spirit Blades, which also doubles as a defensive option with the Shield upgrade. His ultimate Tai Chi Teleport is difficult to use right, making Wuchen more of a specialist hero, and he can get easily outclassed by better heroes on this list.

C-tier heroes

These heroes could benefit from a buff or two.

Akos Hu, the Rebel Claw

The power of the tiger. Image via 24 Entertainment

Akos Hu is a strong control-based character. His Roar ability grants him damage reduction while dealing damage to nearby enemies around him. His ultimate, Feral Frenzy, grants him new tiger-style attacks and combos, unleashing a quick three-hit combo after using the skill again.

Tsuchimikado Kurumi, the Onmyoji

Keeping your party alive. Image via 24 Entertainment

Kurumi is a support hero who doubles as a powerful healer in Naraka: Bladepoint. As such, her Healing Ray and Purified Circle are strong healing abilities that keep her teammates alive as long as they stay within the healing proximity. Unfortunately, Kurumi lacks strong offensive abilities.

Takeda Nobutada, the Demon Vessel

Demonic energy personified. Image via 24 Entertainment

Takeda is a powerful disarmer in battle. His Mythic Grab skill allows him to snatch an enemy’s weapon and use it against them, dealing damage and recovering health. Takeda’s ultimate, Demonic Aid, knocks all enemies away, allowing him to follow up with midair combo attacks.

Tarka Ji, the Loyal Drunk

Flame burns all. Image via 24 Entertainment

Tarka Ji unleashes powerful offensive slashes in retaliation through his Flame Force, a skill that blocks an incoming attack before counterattacking. His ultimate attack, Fire Frenzy, lets Tarka Ji knock back enemies and speed himself up, blocking all incoming ranged attacks while running.

B-tier heroes

These heroes can stand their ground in most situations.

Feria Shen, the Powderkeg

Strong firepower shreds all. Image via 24 Entertainment

Feria is a mech enthusiast with a powerful gun. Her Gunplay skill allows her to dodge backward while dealing damage and blasting enemies away. Feria’s Mech Mayhem ultimate skill lets her pilot a powerful mech with its own health and energy bars, complete with new rocket attacks and cannons.

Temulch, the Grey Wolf

The spirit of the wind consumes you. Image via 24 Entertainment

Temulch controls the wind to empower his attacks. Zephyr Wisp creates three windballs that can be used to attack and defend against ranged attacks. Temulch’s ultimate, Storm Prison, knocks back enemies and slows them when they pass through the prison, shredding their stamina.

Yueshan, Wuwei Marquis

Dominating the battlefield. Image via 24 Entertainment

Yueshan is a powerful general on the battlefield. His Scorching Dash lets him fly forward and repel incoming enemy attacks. Yueshan’s ultimate, General’s Call, transforms him into an Almighty General, healing him and granting him new charged attacks, including a powerful execution.

Ziping Yin

Supporting her allies to victory. Image via 24 Entertainment

Ziping is a powerful healer with strong defenses. Nature’s Touch lets her heal allies through her Spiritual Twigs, allowing her to evade the next attack upon activation. Ziping’s ultimate, Saving Grace, improves her recovery rate, negates the next fatal strike, and knocks enemies airborne.

A-tier heroes

These heroes are powerful choices in their areas of expertise.

Matari, the Silver Crow

Death arrives quickly. Image via 24 Entertainment

Possibly the best stealth-oriented hero, Matari makes short work of her enemies using her Unseen Wings ultimate ability. This skill lets her turn invisible and teleport behind the enemy when she uses it to finish them off. If Matari is ever caught out of position, Silent Flutter will let her get out of trouble and reposition herself to strike back at her enemies.

Valda Cui, the Sea Dragon

The power of the sea. Image via 24 Entertainment

Valda Cui soaks her enemies using Water Trap, which lets her bind them in place and decrease their attack upon being freed. Her ultimate Rising Tide lets her knock back all enemies with a powerful wave. Valda Cui can end the ability by casting a water spear to deal even more damage.

Zai Ji, Calamity Rising

Unmatched in close combat. Image via 24 Entertainment

Zai Ji is a strong melee character that engages enemies in close combat. Her Flame Ward turns her immune to damage and stagger until she breaks the ability with an attack. Zai Ji’s ultimate ability, Chain Scythe, grants her new weapons and a new moveset for the entirety of the attack, giving her a lot of variety in terms of offense.

S-tier heroes

These heroes are the best picks to choose from.

Tessa, the Vixen

Don’t mess with the demon fox. Image via 24 Entertainment

Tessa is the perfect hero to use for anyone starting out in Naraka: Bladepoint. Her Tail Strike knocks enemies into the air while granting her Foxfire, a status that knocks back all nearby enemies when she gets staggered. Tessa’s ultimate, Enchant, steals the souls of enemies with her fox spirit. If their souls aren’t recovered in time, the affected enemies cannot move or attack.

Viper Ning, the Crimson Blade

You’ll never see her coming. Image via 24 Entertainment

Viper Ning is an all-around powerful hero who can dish out heavy damage and keep enemies controlled with her stuns. Her Yushan Strike fires off a retaliatory strike that knocks back attackers. This skill can be used even when Viper Ning is under attack. Her ultimate skill, Moonbane Control, lets her mark enemies, who are then stunned once the effect ends.

Yoto Hime, the Demon Sword

Unstoppable onslaught. Image via 24 Entertainment

Yoto Hime is widely considered by players to be the strongest offensive hero. Her Flying Edge launches her blade at enemies, dealing damage and quickly allowing her to close the gap by teleporting her to them. Her ultimate ability lets Yoto teleport to three different blades consecutively, creating very few openings for enemies to retaliate.

