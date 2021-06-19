Is Naraka: Bladepoint free-to-play?

Naraka: Bladepoint is a new battle royale game that will have 60 players running and jumping around with gameplay that mixes martial arts, melee and ranged weapons, and various movement options.

The game, which is the first project from Chinese developer 24 Entertainment, has been running beta tests throughout the year and will finally be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on Aug. 12.

Even though the beta tests were open for almost anyone to try on Steam, the actual launch version of Bladepoint will be a premium release, with the base version of the game going for $20.

If you want additional items and bonuses, like exclusive costumes, Tidal Crates, and weapons skins, you can also grab the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game for $34.99 or $49.99, respectively. And if you pre-order the game before launch, you can get bonus items.

The game is currently up for pre-order on Steam, Epic, and directly from the Naraka: Bladepoint website.