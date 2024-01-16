Category:
General

All Naraka: Bladepoint platforms

It's available on quite a few platforms.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 08:54 pm
five characters from Naraka Bladepoint
Image via 24 Entertainment

Naraka: Bladepoint is a unique battle royale focusing on fast-paced melee combat. As you parry and deal devastating combos, you must focus on evading and outsmarting your enemy and use every skill at your disposal. Best of all, it’s free across most major platforms.

Here is an outline of where you can play Naraka: Bladepoint.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on PS5 and PS4?

the store page for naraka bladepoint on PS5
It doesn’t have the best rating on PS5. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation

Naraka: Bladepoint is available on PS5. However, it is not available on the PS4. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this developers 24 Entertainment have not confirmed whether Naraka: Bladepoint will ever launch on the previous generation of PlayStation.

Fans speculate this is due to the title requiring an SSD to run, which the PS4 does not have. So, if you want to play Naraka: Bladepoint, you may have to try another platform.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

Naraka: Bladepoint is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It has also been optimized for the Xbox Series X|S to ensure better load times, visuals, and framerates—however, performance on the Xbox One is lacking at best and unplayable at worst.

Therefore, Xbox One might not be the best to play Naraka: Bladepoinn until these issues are resolved. At least it runs pretty well on the Xbox Series X|S.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on PC?

Naraka Bladepoint characters doing battle outside a Japanese-style temple and a cherry blossom grove.
The weapons in Naraka: Bladepoint are pretty epic. Screenshot via 24 Entertainment

Yes, Naraka: Bladepoint is available on PC via the following launchers and platforms:

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

However, you must have the recommended or minimum specs to run this battle royale. The minimum specs for Naraka: Bladepoint are:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel i5 4th generation, AMD FX 6300 or equivalent
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Storage: 20GB available space
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750TI or equivalent
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

The recommended specs to run Naraka: Bladepoint include:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel i7 7th generation or equivalent
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Storage: 20 GB available space
  • Direct X: Version 11
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6G or equivalent
Tip:

Regardless of the specs, you should install Naraka: Bladepoint on an SSD to ensure a more stable and streamlined gameplay experience.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on Nintendo Switch?

a man throwing a spear at another player in Naraka Bladepoint
You can also use ranged weapons if you desire. Image via 24 Entertainment

Naraka: Bladepoint is not available on Nintendo Switch. 24 Entertainment has not announced whether it will ever be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, as you can save games on an SSD on the Switch, it’s possible that Naraka: Bladepoint might be playable on the console in the future. But for now, you must play this melee-based battle royale on another platform.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on Mac?

Naraka: Bladepoint is not available on Mac, and there have been no announcements from the developers regarding a Mac port for this title. However, if you don’t mind cloud gaming, there is a way to play Naraka: Bladepoint on Mac via GeForce Now.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on NVIDIA GeForce Now?

Naraka Bladepoint game page on GeForce Now
Be sure to connect to your game store to play it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via GeForce Now

Yes, Naraka: Bladepoint is available on NVIDIA GeForce Now. However, you need to own the title on either Xbox, Epic Games or Steam and ensure your accounts are connected to play.

I have tried playing this title using the free version of GeForce Now, and the performance wasn’t the best. But, once I upgraded to the Priority membership, I saw a significant performance improvement, especially regarding FPS. So, while you can play it using the free version of GeForce Now, you will experience a few performance issues.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Although it might not be for everyone, Naraka: Bladepoint is a unique, fun, and fast-paced battle royale available for free on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

related content

Read Article Best Anno 1800 Airships, ranked
Airship hangar builtin the Old World of Anno 1800

Best Anno 1800 Airships, ranked

Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Here are all animal locations and their favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A selfie with Mother Gothel, Mirabel, Wall-E, and a Classic Capybara.

Here are all animal locations and their favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Xbox players have unwittingly told Microsoft which exclusive it should port to PS5
Two ships in a storm in Sea of Thieves.

Xbox players have unwittingly told Microsoft which exclusive it should port to PS5

Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink a gacha game?
A Granblue Fantasy Relink promotional art featuring a dragon attacking a character, and the image of a gacha crystal from Granblue Fantasy on top of the picture.

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink a gacha game?

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to play DayZ single player
A screenshot of a character alone in a field from DayZ

How to play DayZ single player

Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 15, 2024

Related Content

Read Article Best Anno 1800 Airships, ranked
Airship hangar builtin the Old World of Anno 1800
Category:
General
General

Best Anno 1800 Airships, ranked

Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Here are all animal locations and their favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A selfie with Mother Gothel, Mirabel, Wall-E, and a Classic Capybara.
Category:
General
General

Here are all animal locations and their favorite foods in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Xbox players have unwittingly told Microsoft which exclusive it should port to PS5
Two ships in a storm in Sea of Thieves.
Category:
General
General

Xbox players have unwittingly told Microsoft which exclusive it should port to PS5

Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Jan 15, 2024
Read Article Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink a gacha game?
A Granblue Fantasy Relink promotional art featuring a dragon attacking a character, and the image of a gacha crystal from Granblue Fantasy on top of the picture.
Category:
General
General

Is Granblue Fantasy: Relink a gacha game?

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to play DayZ single player
A screenshot of a character alone in a field from DayZ
Category:
General
General

How to play DayZ single player

Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 15, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.