All Naraka: Bladepoint platforms

Naraka: Bladepoint is a unique battle royale focusing on fast-paced melee combat. As you parry and deal devastating combos, you must focus on evading and outsmarting your enemy and use every skill at your disposal. Best of all, it’s free across most major platforms.

Here is an outline of where you can play Naraka: Bladepoint.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on PS5 and PS4?

It doesn’t have the best rating on PS5. Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation

Naraka: Bladepoint is available on PS5. However, it is not available on the PS4. Unfortunately, at the time of writing this developers 24 Entertainment have not confirmed whether Naraka: Bladepoint will ever launch on the previous generation of PlayStation.

Fans speculate this is due to the title requiring an SSD to run, which the PS4 does not have. So, if you want to play Naraka: Bladepoint, you may have to try another platform.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

Naraka: Bladepoint is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It has also been optimized for the Xbox Series X|S to ensure better load times, visuals, and framerates—however, performance on the Xbox One is lacking at best and unplayable at worst.

Therefore, Xbox One might not be the best to play Naraka: Bladepoinn until these issues are resolved. At least it runs pretty well on the Xbox Series X|S.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on PC?

The weapons in Naraka: Bladepoint are pretty epic. Screenshot via 24 Entertainment

Yes, Naraka: Bladepoint is available on PC via the following launchers and platforms:

However, you must have the recommended or minimum specs to run this battle royale. The minimum specs for Naraka: Bladepoint are:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5 4th generation, AMD FX 6300 or equivalent

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 20GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750TI or equivalent

The recommended specs to run Naraka: Bladepoint include:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 7th generation or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 20 GB available space

Direct X: Version 11

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6G or equivalent

Tip: Regardless of the specs, you should install Naraka: Bladepoint on an SSD to ensure a more stable and streamlined gameplay experience.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on Nintendo Switch?

You can also use ranged weapons if you desire. Image via 24 Entertainment

Naraka: Bladepoint is not available on Nintendo Switch. 24 Entertainment has not announced whether it will ever be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, as you can save games on an SSD on the Switch, it’s possible that Naraka: Bladepoint might be playable on the console in the future. But for now, you must play this melee-based battle royale on another platform.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on Mac?

Naraka: Bladepoint is not available on Mac, and there have been no announcements from the developers regarding a Mac port for this title. However, if you don’t mind cloud gaming, there is a way to play Naraka: Bladepoint on Mac via GeForce Now.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint on NVIDIA GeForce Now?

Be sure to connect to your game store to play it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via GeForce Now

Yes, Naraka: Bladepoint is available on NVIDIA GeForce Now. However, you need to own the title on either Xbox, Epic Games or Steam and ensure your accounts are connected to play.

I have tried playing this title using the free version of GeForce Now, and the performance wasn’t the best. But, once I upgraded to the Priority membership, I saw a significant performance improvement, especially regarding FPS. So, while you can play it using the free version of GeForce Now, you will experience a few performance issues.

Although it might not be for everyone, Naraka: Bladepoint is a unique, fun, and fast-paced battle royale available for free on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and NVIDIA GeForce Now.