How to watch the Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase live

Ubisoft remains one of the gaming industry’s behemoths, and the company is back with Ubisoft Forward 2024 for Summer Game Fest.

As the years go by, certain developers and publishers continue to stay at the top. The French-based company has smashed it out the park for several decades with a variety of Tom Clancy franchises, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry representing just a portion of why Ubisoft has been so successful.

Ubisoft Forward 2024 gives the world an insight into what it’s working on and it looks like an exciting year once again.

When is the Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase?

The Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase begins on June 10 and is the final major presentation taking place during the much-anticipated E3 replacement—Summer Game Fest 2024.

To whet your appetite further, Ubisoft Forward’s start time is confirmed with 9pm CT / 10pm ET / 10pm BST written down in the SGF schedule.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward 2024 live stream

Ubisoft is already expecting this to be a popular top as they have provided a full list of places you can visit to check out the whole Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase for yourself—which is kind of them.

This is every avenue you can explore to watch Ubisoft Forward 2024:

We have the complete video link above which is set to go live once the event start—so come back for the whole show!

What to expect from Ubisoft Forward 2024

Ubisoft has thrown out a few big hitters for fans to look forward to: more of the company’s new multiplayer shooter XDefiant, a first look at Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and a deeper delve into Star Wars Outlaws.

XDefiant is Ubisoft’s hot rival to Call of Duty, so expect a mini-roadmap of what’s to come. In terms of new games, Assassin’s Creed Shadows carries on the tradition of new AC games in a historical setting, and Star Wars Outlaws is one of 2024’s most hyped titles.

As with most showcases, expect surprises here and there. I don’t expect the world, but it wouldn’t be too much to ask for a new Rayman or Splinter Cell.

