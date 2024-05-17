The protagonists of Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Shadows release countdown: Exact start time and date

Forget the calendar, here's a countdown.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: May 17, 2024 09:35 am

With Ubisoft finally unveiling Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the next mainline title in the celebrated action-adventure franchise, you might be wondering when it launches. If you want to keep track of its release, our countdown below is exactly what you need.

Set in feudal Japan in 1579, Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes you back to a classic setting during the late Sengoku period. You can choose from one of the two protagonists—Naoe, Fujibayashi Nagato’s daughter and a trained shinobi, and Yasuke, a samurai under Lord Oda Nobunaga—as you play through the history-rich campaign. 

Shadows looks like it preserves every bit of what makes Assassin’s Creed so popular, but with a modern twist. We’re sure you’re excited about its launch, so let’s get to the countdown. 

Assassin’s Creed Shadows release time and date

Assassin's Creed Shadows former Codename Red
It’s just a few months away. Image via Ubisoft

According to the latest announcement, Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on November 15 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Ubisoft+, Amazon Luna, Mac with Apple Silicon via the Mac App Store, and Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store. 

Ubisoft has yet to reveal the exact release times, but for now, we can assume it will be midnight local time. Here’s the countdown for the final launch day, reflected in CT:

 

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
2
5
:
6
:
0
3
:
5
4
:
1
4

If you pre-order the Gold or Ultimate edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows or subscribe to Ubisoft+ Premium, you can start playing the game three days early on November 12. So, if you’re planning to pre-order, here’s the countdown for early access, reflected in CT:

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
2
5
:
3
:
0
3
:
5
4
:
1
4

The launch is still a few months away, but the countdowns above should keep the hype going. We’ll update the timers when Ubisoft reveals the exact release time. 

Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com