How many editions does Assassin’s Creed: Shadows have? Collector’s Editions, explained

When you decide to pre-order or buy Assassin’s Creed: Shadows after release, you’ll get to pick between editions, each containing extra content compared to the base version. Before choosing one, you should learn all the differences between the many AC: Shadows editions to make the perfect decision.

Recommended Videos

My heart is a collector, but my wallet is a stingy gamer regarding Assassin’s Creed releases. While more premium tiers of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, like the Collector’s Edition, offer loads of goodies, they also come with hefty price tags. Even if I want to get all the collectibles, I always backpedal at the last second and settle for regular versions.

However, that doesn’t have to be you, especially if you like what you see in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Collector’s Edition—here’s all the different options available.

How many Assassin’s Creed: Shadows editions are there?

There are four Assassin’s Creed: Shadows editions. From the base game to the most premium, these are the Standard, Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions.

As you advance through the tiers from the base Shadows game, a.k.a. the Standard Edition, you’ll get to unlock more in-game rewards and content. The pinnacle of this will be the Collector’s Edition, filled with physical collectibles.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Standard Edition details

Can’t go wrong with the basics. Image via Ubisoft

The Standard edition is perfect for players who just want access to Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Price $69.99 Includes Only the base game Extra content None

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Gold edition details

Open the gates three days earlier. Image via Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows’ Gold edition will be the choice for eager franchise fans who want to get early access to the game.

Price $109.99 Includes The base game and bonuses. Extra content Three-day early access and Season Pass.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Ultimate edition details

Basically a head start. Image via Ubisoft

The ultimate edition of Assassin’sCreed: Shadows will likely be the favorite of fans who’d love a headstart with extra skill points while unlocking exclusives.

Price $129.99 Includes The base game and bonuses. Extra content Three-day early access, Season Pass, five skill points, Sekiryu Character and Hideout Packs, and Red Dragon Filter in Photo Mode.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Collector’s Edition details

My wallet is telling me no, but my body is telling me yes. Image via Ubisoft

If you want to buy the Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Collector’s edition, you need to check local retailers. Towards the game’s release, retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, and others should offer this edition to early buyers.

However, Collector’s Edition is often in high demand and may have limited stock, so I’d recommend not waiting too long to buy it if you’re interested.

Price $279.99 Includes The base game and bonuses. Extra content Everything in the Ultimate edition, Naoe and Yasuke statues, Steelbook case, 84-page art book, a katana tsuba, world map, wall scroll, two sumi-e lithographs.

Regardless of what you choose, there’s a special reward; by pre-ordering Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, you’ll gain access to the bonus quest Thrown to the Dogs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more