When does Assassin’s Creed Shadows release?

The wait is almost over for Assassin’s Creed fans as AC: Shadows gears up to take players on a thrilling journey through feudal Japan. With its launch getting close, it’s only natural to wonder about Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ exact release date, and we finally have an answer.

The Assassin’s Creed series took a few gap years after Valhalla and returned with Mirage in 2023. While exploring Baghdad was fun, I longed for the magic I felt in Greece with Odyssey and Norway with Valhalla. Considering Japan has long been a dream destination for many Assassin’s Creed fans, hype levels are climbing up a steep ladder as leaks and official announcements drop more frequently.

When is Assassin’s Creed Shadow’s exact release date?

A story with two sides.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows official release date is Nov. 15, 2024. Ubisoft confirmed this launch date for AC: Shadows in its official world premiere trailer. The Nov. 15 release also aligns with the series’ tradition of launching major titles during the holiday season.

Which platforms will Assassin’s Creed Shadows available on?

At the time of writing, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on PS5, Xbox, and PC. These platforms were confirmed on AC: Shadows’ pre-order Ubisoft store page.

Though it’s been a while since Nintendo Switch received an Assassin’s Creed game, Shadows being set in Japan could open the door for a Switch release. If the initial fan reactions and the sale numbers are decent enough, I expect Shadows to be a serious contender for Switch availability.

How many protagonists will there be in Assassin’s Creed: Shadows?

Multiple perspectives.

There are two main protagonists in Assassins’ Creed: Shadows. This means you’ll have the opportunity to play as two unique characters throughout your adventure: Naoe and Yasuke.

Naoe is a shinobi assassin, while Yasuke is a real historical figure, an African samurai who served during the Sengoku period.

