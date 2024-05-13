Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ release date, DLC plans may have leaked early

Ubisoft recently confirmed the name of its upcoming title, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, set during Japan’s feudal era. Now, it appears the game’s release date and pricing scheme may have been leaked ahead of time, two days before Ubisoft was set to share a trailer.

Well-known and reputable leakers on X (formerly Twitter) have revealed the potential release date and DLC pricing of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Ubisoft’s latest entry to the long-running franchise. Wario64 shared a screenshot of AC: Shadows‘ YouTube premiere today, with a description that suggests the game is set to be released on Nov. 15. Massive AAA titles usually launch during the fall of each year, and the last two AC games were released in October and November, respectively. Another reputable leaker, Frax, shared information on AC: Shadows‘ DLC pricing scheme, with two expansions potentially set to cost $25 each.

AC: Shadows will be set in feudal Japan. Image via Ubisoft

Frax also revealed that AC: Shadows will potentially have a $40 season pass, a $35 “Welcome Pack” containing a good chunk of in-game currency, and implied the game may have purchasable currency packs. These will reportedly cost players between $5 and $50 depending on the bundle, similar to how things were in recent Assassin’s Creed games. These are all unofficial and pre-release leaks and are subject to change, however.

AC: Shadows has been within the gaming sphere for over a year now, known previously as Codename: Red. The game will be revealed with a cinematic trailer on May 15 and might feature a female protagonist. It marks the fourteenth mainline installment in the company’s biggest franchise, which has been releasing almost yearly since 2007. The most recent entries were Mirage and Valhalla, the latter following a years-long live-service model.

Ubisoft is yet to announce its approach to Shadows, though Mirage’s lack of significant post-launch updates implies the company has pivoted away from the Valhalla model.

