Assassin’s Creed Red rebrands to Shadows, full reveal coming soon

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the official name for the project previously known as Codename Red, Ubisoft announced today. The devs also confirmed the release date of the first cinematic trailer for the game, which is coming soon.

Ubisoft confirmed the name of its upcoming game with a short video uploaded to Twitter/X today, seemingly confirming the setting of the title too: Japan. The world premiere of the official cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows will go live on May 15 at 11am CT, giving fans their first chance to get a glimpse at the upcoming game.

What do you expect to see in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed trailer? Image via Ubisoft

Insider Gaming has reported that the game is expected to have two main protagonists, a samurai and a ninja, both with different combat mechanics, where stealth will be key to survival—as it is in any game in the franchise. The male samurai is expected to be an African refugee who has learned the ways of these shadow warriors and will follow the Assassin’s Creed in their mission, according to Insider Gaming. The report also suggests Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be fully focused on stealth.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Ubisoft has also confirmed several other projects in the franchise are in development, such as Codename Hexe, Codename Jade, and more.

