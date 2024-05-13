Assassin's Creed Shadows former Codename Red
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Red rebrands to Shadows, full reveal coming soon

Ubisoft is finally set to reveal this long-awaited title.
Image of Lucas Lapetina
Lucas Lapetina
|
Published: May 13, 2024 03:11 pm

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the official name for the project previously known as Codename Red, Ubisoft announced today. The devs also confirmed the release date of the first cinematic trailer for the game, which is coming soon.

Recommended Videos

Ubisoft confirmed the name of its upcoming game with a short video uploaded to Twitter/X today, seemingly confirming the setting of the title too: Japan. The world premiere of the official cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows will go live on May 15 at 11am CT, giving fans their first chance to get a glimpse at the upcoming game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage showing a structure in the distance and a character on a horse.
What do you expect to see in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed trailer? Image via Ubisoft

Insider Gaming has reported that the game is expected to have two main protagonists, a samurai and a ninja, both with different combat mechanics, where stealth will be key to survival—as it is in any game in the franchise. The male samurai is expected to be an African refugee who has learned the ways of these shadow warriors and will follow the Assassin’s Creed in their mission, according to Insider Gaming. The report also suggests Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be fully focused on stealth.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Ubisoft has also confirmed several other projects in the franchise are in development, such as Codename Hexe, Codename Jade, and more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Assassin’s Creed Hexe leaks reportedly showcase protagonist, gameplay details
Category: Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
Assassin’s Creed Hexe leaks reportedly showcase protagonist, gameplay details
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones misfire has gamers flocking back to an Assassin’s Creed classic
Two ships fire cannons at one another on the open water in Skull and Bones.
Category: Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
Skull and Bones misfire has gamers flocking back to an Assassin’s Creed classic
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Assassin’s Creed Infinity will reportedly serve as live service hub loaded with microtransactions
Category: Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
Assassin’s Creed Infinity will reportedly serve as live service hub loaded with microtransactions
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Assassin’s Creed Hexe leaks reportedly showcase protagonist, gameplay details
Category: Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
Assassin’s Creed Hexe leaks reportedly showcase protagonist, gameplay details
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones misfire has gamers flocking back to an Assassin’s Creed classic
Two ships fire cannons at one another on the open water in Skull and Bones.
Category: Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
Skull and Bones misfire has gamers flocking back to an Assassin’s Creed classic
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Assassin’s Creed Infinity will reportedly serve as live service hub loaded with microtransactions
Category: Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
Assassin’s Creed Infinity will reportedly serve as live service hub loaded with microtransactions
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 26, 2024
Author
Lucas Lapetina
I'm a writer who is passionate about video games and movies. I'm also a Pokémon fan and a Godzilla enthusiast. I really enjoy losing myself in a good story.