Assassin’s Creed writer’s LinkedIn update hints at female protagonist for Codename Red

Do we finally know who this illusive Assassin is?

Ubisoft’s next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, Codename Red, has had fans clamoring for more information since the elusive game was teased during Ubisoft’s Forward press conference in 2022. The only confirmed piece of information was that Red would be set in feudal Japan—until now.

On Oct. 22, fans noticed that the lead writer of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Pierre Boudreau, had updated their LinkedIn profile with a banner image showing what seems to be the next Assassin’s Creed protagonist.

Pierre Boudreau’s Linked-in profile, just casually showing the potential new protagonist to Assassin’s Creed.

The detailed artwork compliments the 2022 trailer by revealing what looks like a female protagonist’s face, after only her outline was visible in the teaser.

If the image is to be believed, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red will have a female main character. Modern titles like Odyssey and Valhalla let players choose their gender before starting the game, but the feature was removed in the latest title, Mirage, in favor of a more focused protagonist.

Going back to basics paid off for Mirage, as sales are up from the previous title, Valhalla. Now, though, fans are hoping a new female protagonist will be a well rounded addition to the Assassin’s Creed series for female players to look up to.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by Ubisoft at this stage, but the image still hasn’t been taken down, and the Assassin’s Creed community is optimistic about the franchise’s future.

