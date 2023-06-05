How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 live: All the biggest gaming announcements as they happen

A flurry of exciting gaming news is right around the corner.

Summer Game Fest is right around the corner and you can watch all the big reveals as they happen live.

Summer means long days in the sunshine, relaxing with a cold ice cream but, more importantly, Summer Game Fest.

The annual showcase that highlights the biggest and the best upcoming releases in gaming is now just a few days away and excitement levels continue to rise.

If last month’s Playstation Showcase increased your hype levels for the months ahead, expect Summer Game Fest to send you into overdrive with everything from the biggest AAA releases to an insight into upcoming indie games.

The action kicks off on Thursday, 8 June, and is followed by further events that showcase even more upcoming games, including the Xbox Games Showcase and the PC Gaming Show.

It all begins with a live, cross-industry showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley, and can be watched live from the comfort of your home.

How to watch Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest will be live-streamed to a global audience direct from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. You can watch the stream on Youtube and follow all the updates with our dedicated live blog.

Fans can watch Summer Game Fest live

Other social media platforms can also be used to keep up to date with all the action, while some live cinema screenings are taking place in the United States.

Twitch

Twitter

TikTok

Steam

Kick

When does Summer Game Fest start?

The show kicks off on Thursday, June 8.

12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM BST

9PM CEST

5AM AET (June 9)

What other shows are on?

Summer Game Fest marks the start of an action-packed few days of action, with a number of further presensations later in the week, including the Xbox Showcase and PC Gaming Show.

Day Of The Devs (June 8)

Tribeca Games Spotlight (June 9)

Wholesome Direct (June 10)

Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct (June 11)

PC Gaming Show (June 11)

Who will be at Summer Games Fest?

In total, over 40 partners have been announced for the event, which gives fans plenty to be excited about.

Big names such as Sony, Xbox, Activision, Disney, and Square Enix will be there, along with several indie developers.

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco

Behaviour Interactive

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney

EA Games

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox Publishing

Grinding Gear Games

HoYoVerse

Kabam

Larian Games

Level Infinite

Magic The Gathering

Neowix

Netflix Games

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Interactive

Xbox

What to expect at Summer Games Fest

It has already been confirmed the event will feature the world gameplay premiere of Mortal Kombat 1, as well as looking at gameplay from the recently announced Alan Wake 2.

The event will showcase plenty of game trailers and some premieres, although blockbuster reveals may be shared by developers at their own events. We can expect to see something Final Fantasy 16 related, while EA Sports may continue to build hype for EA Sports FC, their first title without the FIFA name.

All eyes later in the week will be cast toward Xbox and what is on the agenda for Game Pass and their console exclusives, including Starfield, which will be given plenty of focus at the Direct event that follows Xbox’s show.

Personally, I’m hoping for further details on Skydance New Media’s Captain America/Black Panther game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and news of a new LEGO title, so I will be eagerly watching with a big bag of popcorn.

