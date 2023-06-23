Is XDefiant on PS4?

With Ubisoft’s upcoming arena shooter XDefiant continuing to generate noise within the multiplayer gaming space with its open beta and expected summer 2023 launch window, it seems many are wondering whether or not it will be supported on last-gen platforms like the PlayStation 4.

Over its beta testing process, XDefiant has only been available to download for those on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

But, considering the title is set to be a free-to-play FPS that should feel very familiar to longtime fans of Call of Duty’s compact encounters, it certainly makes plenty of sense to imagine that it should also release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Is XDefiant available on PlayStation 4?

Although last-gen consoles have not been a part of beta testing for the game, XDefiant is indeed expected to launch this summer for PS4 and Xbox One, alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Related: How to download XDefiant: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

We've seen your questions about last gen platform support. 🎮



Last gen is actively being worked on so that they offer a similar, great experience to current gen. We will launch them as soon as they are ready and update you all on this topic closer to launch! pic.twitter.com/8xi7y6JEz5 — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) June 12, 2023

As tweeted by the XDefiant team on June 12, versions of the game for PS4 and Xbox One are “actively being worked on” and will be launched “as soon as they are ready.” An update on this development is expected to be given closer to the game’s release in the coming months.

In another tweet on June 14, the Ubisoft Support account seemingly reaffirmed that XDefiant will be available on PS4 and Xbox One “during the release this Summer.”

On top of supporting cross-play, XDefiant is expected to also feature cross-progression.

This article will be updated with more information on the PS4 release of XDefiant as it becomes available.

About the author