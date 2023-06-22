How to adjust your Xbox privacy settings for XDefiant multiplayer

You may need to tweak your settings.

XDefiant’s open beta is now live across all platforms but those on Xbox may have encountered issues related to privacy settings.

Dubbed a “CoD killer”, anticipation for XDefiant is high and the open beta is the first opportunity many have had to get their hands on the game ahead of its full release later this summer.

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and featuring cross-play that allows you to partner with your friends no matter what platform they’re on, XDefiant is set to be an extremely popular title.

For those on Xbox, however, some privacy setting issues have prevented players from diving into the action immediately but, thankfully, it is a relatively easy fix.

How to adjust your Xbox privacy settings

Adjusting your privacy settings on Xbox for XDefiant is a relatively simple task that should not take long to complete, as you simply need to follow these steps.

On your Xbox controller, press the Xbox button. This is located centrally above the capture and start buttons. Select Profile & System, then navigate to Settings. Click on account, then Privacy and online safety. On the Xbox Live privacy settings, click view details and customize. Set Communication and multiplayer settings to Everyone or Friends of friends. Set Customization to Everyone or Friends of friends. Set Broadcasting and streaming settings to Everyone or Friends of friends.

Once you have updated these settings, you should be able to dive straight into XDefiant’s multiplayer issues but, if you’re still having issues, your best bet is to contact Ubisoft support directly.

