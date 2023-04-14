XDefiant, Ubisoft’s new free-to-play shooter game, launched in closed beta on April 13. Streamers and casual players are already having fun playing it on PC, but is the game out on console as well?

Many players enjoy the comfort of playing shooters on console, despite how useful a mouse and keyboard can be in these games. For some, playing with a controller and on a bigger screen like a television is more appealing than sitting on a chair and playing on PC for hours.

Luckily for those players, Ubisoft has planned the game for consoles as well.

Is XDefiant on PlayStation and Xbox? Answered

The XDefiant closed beta is available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as per Ubisoft’s announcement last week. Unfortunately for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, however, the closed beta is not available for these consoles at the time of this writing. Once the game fully releases, though, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will be able to enjoy it if everything goes to plan.

If you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S and wish to play XDefiant but forgot to manually sign up for the closed beta, there’s another other method that you can try to secure a key. Ubisoft has partnered with multiple Twitch streamers and enabled drops for viewers watching their content. You become eligible for getting the closed beta via Twitch Drop after watching 30 minutes of content.

To get XDefiant Twitch Drops, you’ll want to make sure your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts are connected and follow the live streams of partnered streamers. You can also be rewarded with game cosmetics, in addition to the closed beta key.

Four factions, 24 weapons, and all 14 maps are available in XDefiant‘s closed beta. The game will fully launch later this year.