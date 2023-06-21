How to fix XDefiant ‘services not available’ Foxtrot-01 error

The long-anticipated launch of XDefiant’s open beta is finally here, but it appears that many seem to be encountering error codes that are spoiling the fun, like the “services not available” Foxtrot-01 error.

Initially announced in early June during Ubisoft Forward 2023, the XDefiant Open Session invites all players on both PC and next-gen consoles for the first time to help test changes made to the game based on feedback from the closed beta. Available worldwide, the open beta gives all those interested in the upcoming arena shooter a brief three-day window to test out the game without having to worry about any NDA or access restrictions.

As such, it’s perhaps no surprise that error codes seem to be running rampant once again. At the moment, one of the more common issues players are reportedly dealing with is Foxtrot-01. Here’s everything to know about the pesky dev error in XDefiant.

How to fix the ‘services not available’ Foxtrot-01 error in XDefiant

The Foxtrot-01 error message in XDefiant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Foxtrot-01 error code is one that seems to have long been a common nuisance in various other Ubisoft multiplayer titles over the years, let alone XDefiant. The issue is often encountered by players of all platforms while they are simply trying to boot up the game and connect to the servers.

For better or for worse, it seems players running into this particular error code can note that the issue is almost certainly stemming from the developer’s side of things. As the description reads for Foxtrot-01, the issue occurs when the XDefiant online services themselves are simply experiencing technical difficulties.

We're aware of server issues and are investigating fixes to stabilize the servers.



We will have an update soon – thank you for your patience in the meantime! — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) June 21, 2023

Related: How to fix ‘failed to join party group not found’ error in XDefiant

Considering how this issue has to do with such a fundamental part of the game, it can safely be assumed that the devs will always prioritize addressing it whenever it sparks up. So, aside from restarting the game and trying to log into XDefiant again, it seems most players’ best bet in cases related to this issue will be to wait it out and keep an eye on the game’s official Twitter account for any updates as Ubisoft looks to tighten up its server stability.

In the announcement of the open beta, the XDefiant team mentioned that while it did make strides in fixing “several low-level bugs” and scaling the servers better, one of the goals for this expanded test is to further clean up the game’s server stability issues ahead of its official launch.

About the author