How to fix ‘failed to join party group not found’ error in XDefiant

The open beta for Ubisoft’s free-to-play shooter XDefiant has begun but players hoping to join up with their friends have often been met with a “failed to join party group not found” error.

Running until Friday, June 23, the XDefiant open beta is the first opportunity many players will have to get their hands on the game ahead of the full release later this summer.

But the “failed to join party group not found” error, which was experienced during the game’s previous closed beta, has reared its head again and is causing frustration for players.

Here’s everything we know about the error, what causes it, and how to fix the problem if you encounter it.

How to fix ‘failed to join party ground not found’ error in XDefiant

Ubisoft is investigating the error in XDefiant, which is listed as “party invite not working in Open Session,” but there is currently no ETA on a fix.

During previous instances of the error during the closed beta, Ubisoft’s support channels said they believed the issue was due to a connection issue in the game.

Unfortunately, as an apparent connection issue, there is no known fix for the error in XDefiant currently, and, with no ETA on a fix, it could continue to be a frustrating time for players.

On top of this, the fact the issue is listed as “Party Invite not working in Open Session” suggests the problem is widespread and cannot be fixed player side, meaning you will have to wait for a fix to be found.

You can check the status of XDefiant’s known issues on Ubisoft’s Trello board and we will update this article for any fixes that are found.

Related: XDefiant Release Date: When does Ubisoft’s ‘CoD killer’ release?

About the author