What time does the XDefiant open beta start?

The wait for XDefiant is almost over as players will be able to test out Ubisoft’s first-person shooter during the game’s open beta, but what time does it start?

After a successful closed beta, XDefiant will now be available for everyone and there is no need to sign up for the open beta, which incorporates feedback from the game’s previous beta sessions.

Available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series XIS, the open beta will be the first opportunity for many to get their hands on the game ahead of the official launch “later this summer” and excitement levels are rising.

Here are all the key details you need about when access to the XDefiant open beta will begin.

What does the XDefiant open beta start?

XDefiant’s open beta begins on Wednesday, June 21 with a global launch, so the time of day will depend on your timezone. If you had access to the closed beta, you will be able to play a full 24 hours earlier.

An official start time has not been confirmed but the previous XDefiant playtest sessions began at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST/7pm CEST, so we predict a similar timeframe for the launch.

The open beta will finish on Friday, June 23 and the end time will likely be similar to the start times above, though this is not yet confirmed.

How to access the XDefiant Open Beta

Access to the XDefiant open beta is simple as it will be available for everyone, so you simply need to download the XDefiant open beta from Ubisoft Connect on PC, the Xbox Store, or the PlayStation Store.

Preloading has been confirmed for those on PC and is expected to be available across all platforms around 24 hours before the open beta begins.

