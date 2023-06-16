XDefiant release date: When does Ubisoft’s ‘CoD killer’ release?

XDefiant is the next major first-person shooter to hit the market. The Ubisoft-developed game was reviewed well by fans and critics alike when it launched its closed beta back in April 2023. In fact, XDefiant was so well-liked that fans are desperately waiting to find out exactly when it’s going to fully release. I know I spent dozens of hours trying to perfect my gameplay and learn all of the maps so I can be fully prepared for the game’s Ranked playlist.

While the game had its closed beta and will now launch an open beta on June 20, the developers have been keeping relatively quiet when it comes to a concrete release date. We still don’t know exactly when XDefiant is going to be fully available. We do have a release window that is sooner than some players might think.

When is the release date for XDefiant?

At the time of writing, the developers have only given us a launch window for XDefiant and nothing more. Currently, the plan for XDefiant is to release during the summer of 2023, which means that it will likely be arriving in either July or August. There is no way to tell exactly when it will fully release, but if the open beta on June 20 goes well, it could be sooner rather than later.

Whenever the game does launch, fans on PC, PlayStation 4 + 5, and Xbox One + Series X|S will be able to hop right in and play. XDefiant is a free-to-play shooter that will sport some microtransactions and seasonal content if fans wish to indulge in that. Either at launch or soon after, season one of the game will be released as well, giving fans access to new maps, weapons, and a fresh faction.

Every few months after season one’s arrival will introduce another season with new content. This will occur for at least the first year of the game’s life cycle, according to Ubisoft.

For now, all we can do is wait for the open beta and more details on the exact release date for XDefiant.

