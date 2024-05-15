XDefiant is one of the most anticipated shooters coming out this year, mostly because it’s made by former Call of Duty pros and devs, and promises features that fans of arcade shooters love.

Although the hype may not be as big due to so many delays, XDefiant will be released very soon. And to make sure everyone is ready to play the game, Ubisoft is allowing you to preload it. Since it’s a free-to-play game, there’s no harm in doing just that, so here’s how to preload XDefiant on all platforms.

When can I preload XDefiant?

XDefiant preloads become available on May 16 at 12pm CT, which is a few days before the global launch on May 21. This means you can make sure the game is all downloaded and ready to go on your platform of choice (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation) during the weekend and jump in as soon as the servers go online.

How to preload XDefiant

Preloading XDefiant is similar across all platforms the game is available on. Choose a guide for whichever platform you plan to play the game on and follow the steps to preload it.

How to preload on PC (Ubisoft Connect)

Here’s how to preload XDefiant on PC:

Search for XDefiant in Ubisoft Connect (or in your library if you played the game before). Select the game and click the Pre-Load button.

How to preload on Xbox

Here’s how to preload XDefiant on Xbox:

Search for XDefiant in the Microsoft Store. Select the game and click the Pre-Install button.

How to preload on PlayStation

Here’s how to preload XDefiant on PlayStation:

Search for XDefiant in the PlayStation Store. Select the game and click the Download button.

