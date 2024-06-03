XDefiant tier list – All snipers and marksman rifles ranked

Few moments in an FPS are more satisfying than that perfect one-shot kill. Snipers and marksman rifles are what you’re looking for if you want to be deadly from a distance in XDefiant.

Recommended Videos

But you must be careful when picking a sniper or marksman rifle. There’s a thin line between a long-ranged rifle that feels quick, accurate, and lethal, and one that feels clunky, jittery, and underpowered. Thankfully, XDefiant doesn’t have many guns that lean toward the latter.

XDefiant sniper and marksman rifle ranking

There are currently two snipers and two marksman rifles in XDefiant. Spoiler alert: All the guns perform consistently enough that there’s no need for any tier below B on this list. Ubisoft said that a sniper nerf is coming, and some updates may be necessary at that time, but for now, these are some of the best weapons in the game.

S-Tier XDefiant snipers and marksman rifles

Tac-50

The one-shot, one-kill machine. Image via Dot Esports

The Tac-50 may be the most overpowered gun in XDefiant right now. The outrage over the amount of damage this gun can do with few drawbacks in range or accuracy is palpable. Ubisoft recently addressed angry players, saying a nerf coming. But until that day, this is undoubtedly an S-tier sniper.

A-Tier XDefiant snipers and marksman rifles

MK 20 SSR

100 to 0 in less than a second. Image via Dot Esports

Marksman rifles are niche, but if you put some time into leveling the MK 20 SSR, you can easily control a game with it. This gun sits in the perfect space between an assault rifle and a sniper. You can use it while on the run or stand off in the distance and pop opponents at long range. Regardless of where you use the MK 20, it only takes a few good shots to take an enemy down.

M44

Still a top-tier contender. Image via Dot Esports

The M44 is lumped in with the Tac-50 as a supposedly overpowered sniper that many want to nerf alongside the Tac-50. This is a powerful sniper, but it doesn’t feel fair to call it as broken as its associate. The M44 is less accurate, has a slower reload time, and its reduced firepower means you run into hit markers more often when shooting an opponent at close range or in the limbs. Frankly, this is the optimum power level for a sniper. It’s strong, but it’s not too strong, and players who know how to work around snipers can get in close and get the kill against an M44 player.

B-Tier XDefiant snipers and marksman rifles

SVD

The other marksman rifle. Image via Dot Esports

The SVD feels similar enough to the MK 20 SSR that there is an argument to put both guns in the same tier. The guns fill the same role—take enemies down at any range with just a few semi-automatic shots. But the SVD is somewhat less mobile, which makes it feel more like a long-ranged weapon. It lands lower than the MK 20 SSR for not being as capable at all ranges, but the difference is minor, and this is still a good marksman rifle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more