XDefiant release countdown: Exact start time and date

XDefiant was initially meant to come out in the summer of 2023, and although the game ended up being delayed for almost a year, the wait is almost over.

Recommended Videos

For anyone out of the loop, XDefiant is a free-to-play shooter created by former Call of Duty devs now working at Ubisoft. The game aims to deliver a more fun and varied experience by not having skill-based matchmaking in casual modes, as well as adding a classic prestige system. So, here’s exactly when XDefiant releases.

When does XDefiant release?

Locked and loaded. Image via Ubisoft

After multiple delays and months of wait, XDefiant is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, May 21 at 12pm CT on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The preload for the game is going to be available a few days earlier, on Thursday, May 16 at 12pm CT on all platforms.

This time next week XDefiant will be in your hands! Make sure you're ready for it by checking out the pre-load and launch times for your region! pic.twitter.com/AQdbuCoug5 — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) May 14, 2024

XDefiant release time

XDefiant launch day is bound to be a busy one, and while the latest server stress test went well, it wouldn’t be surprising if the servers came under a bit of pressure. But that shouldn’t stop you from trying out the game, so here are the official times for the XDefiant release on all platforms:

US and Canada: 12pm CT on May 21

South America: 2pm BRT on May 21

Europe: 7pm CEST on May 21

Oceania and Asia: 3am AET on May 22

Below, you’ll find a countdown showing how many hours are left until XDefiant launches available in CT time:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 6 : 0 0 : 0 9 : 2 1

XDefiant preload time

If you want to jump in as soon as the game launches, you can preload XDefiant a few days early. Here are the official times for when the preload becomes available for you to be armed and ready on the launch day:

US and Canada: 12pm CT on May 16

South America: 2pm BRT on May 16

Europe: 7pm CEST on May 16

Oceania and Asia: 3am AET on May 17

Below, you’ll find a countdown showing how many hours are left until XDefiant preload becomes available in CT time: