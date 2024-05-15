Screenshot of the cover art for XDefiant
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

XDefiant release countdown: Exact start time and date

It's finally happening.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: May 15, 2024 10:36 am

XDefiant was initially meant to come out in the summer of 2023, and although the game ended up being delayed for almost a year, the wait is almost over.

Recommended Videos

For anyone out of the loop, XDefiant is a free-to-play shooter created by former Call of Duty devs now working at Ubisoft. The game aims to deliver a more fun and varied experience by not having skill-based matchmaking in casual modes, as well as adding a classic prestige system. So, here’s exactly when XDefiant releases.

When does XDefiant release?

XDefiant characters on a purple background.
Locked and loaded. Image via Ubisoft

After multiple delays and months of wait, XDefiant is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, May 21 at 12pm CT on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The preload for the game is going to be available a few days earlier, on Thursday, May 16 at 12pm CT on all platforms.

XDefiant release time

XDefiant launch day is bound to be a busy one, and while the latest server stress test went well, it wouldn’t be surprising if the servers came under a bit of pressure. But that shouldn’t stop you from trying out the game, so here are the official times for the XDefiant release on all platforms:

  • US and Canada: 12pm CT on May 21
  • South America: 2pm BRT on May 21
  • Europe: 7pm CEST on May 21
  • Oceania and Asia: 3am AET on May 22

Below, you’ll find a countdown showing how many hours are left until XDefiant launches available in CT time:

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
6
:
0
0
:
0
9
:
2
1

XDefiant preload time

If you want to jump in as soon as the game launches, you can preload XDefiant a few days early. Here are the official times for when the preload becomes available for you to be armed and ready on the launch day:

  • US and Canada: 12pm CT on May 16
  • South America: 2pm BRT on May 16
  • Europe: 7pm CEST on May 16
  • Oceania and Asia: 3am AET on May 17

Below, you’ll find a countdown showing how many hours are left until XDefiant preload becomes available in CT time:

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
1
:
0
0
:
0
9
:
2
1
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does XDefiant have a battle royale mode?
An Echelon spy in XDefiant wielding an AK47 in the darkness.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Does XDefiant have a battle royale mode?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 15, 2024
Read Article XDefiant: Casual vs. Ranked playlist differences, explained
Two operators square off in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant: Casual vs. Ranked playlist differences, explained
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 14, 2024
Read Article Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
CoD
CoD
Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does XDefiant have a battle royale mode?
An Echelon spy in XDefiant wielding an AK47 in the darkness.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Does XDefiant have a battle royale mode?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 15, 2024
Read Article XDefiant: Casual vs. Ranked playlist differences, explained
Two operators square off in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant: Casual vs. Ranked playlist differences, explained
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 14, 2024
Read Article Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
CoD
CoD
Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.